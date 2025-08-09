Meet Sanjay Agarwal, The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank That Got RBI Nod For Universal Banking– Find Out His Net Worth

7 / 7

Under Agarwal’s leadership, AU SFB has grown to become India’s largest Small Finance Bank. As Managing Director & CEO, he brings nearly 3 decades of experience across finance, rural economy, banking, and risk management. His business acumen and strategic foresight have not only scaled AU but also placed him on Forbes' billionaire list, with an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion dollars or about Rs 11,500 crore.

(Images Credit: SanjayAgarwal/LinkedIn, @ForbesIndia/X, Gemini AI, @NikinTharan/X)