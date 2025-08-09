Meet Sanjay Agarwal, The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank That Got RBI Nod For Universal Banking– Find Out His Net Worth
Sanjay Agarwal, a CA gold medalist from Ajmer, turned a small finance venture in 1996 into India’s largest Small Finance Bank. On August 7, 2025, AU SFB became the first in nearly a decade to get RBI’s nod to become a Universal Bank, cementing Agarwal’s place among India’s top entrepreneurs and billionaires.
Meet Sanjay Agarwal
Sanjay Agarwal, the man behind India’s newest universal bank, is no ordinary banker. A commerce graduate from Government College, Ajmer, Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant who didn’t just clear the CA exam—he topped it, earning a gold medal from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Choosing Entrepreneurship Over a Job
In 1996, Agarwal, instead of taking up any job, launched a small finance company in Jaipur with a mission to bring formal financial services to India’s underserved and unbanked populations.
AU Small Finance Bank’s Origin
What began as a modest vehicle finance company would, over nearly three decades, transform into a financial powerhouse—AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB).
A Historic Milestone
On August 7, 2025, AU Small Finance Bank became the first in nearly a decade to receive the Reserve Bank of India’s 'in-principle' approval to transition into a Universal Bank, a full-service commercial bank. The last such license was granted in 2015 to Bandhan Bank.
More Than Just a Regulatory Win
For AU SFB and Sanjay Agarwal, the milestone is more than just regulatory—it’s symbolic of years of disciplined growth, strategic vision, and relentless focus.
Meeting RBI’s Tough Conditions
The journey to a universal banking license wasn’t easy. The RBI had laid out rigorous conditions: five years of consistent performance, a minimum Rs 1,000 crore net worth, profitability, and low levels of bad loans. AU ticked every box. Its net profit for FY25 stood at Rs 1,592 crore as compared with Rs 1,428 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Leading India’s Largest Small Finance Bank
Under Agarwal’s leadership, AU SFB has grown to become India’s largest Small Finance Bank. As Managing Director & CEO, he brings nearly 3 decades of experience across finance, rural economy, banking, and risk management. His business acumen and strategic foresight have not only scaled AU but also placed him on Forbes' billionaire list, with an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion dollars or about Rs 11,500 crore.
(Images Credit: SanjayAgarwal/LinkedIn, @ForbesIndia/X, Gemini AI, @NikinTharan/X)
