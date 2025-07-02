Meet the 9 Indian-Origin CEOs Leading Global Companies – From Google and Adobe to Chanel: Check Their Education, Age, And Inspiring Journey

photoDetails

english

2925324

Indian Origin CEOs Leading Global Companies List: Leaders of Indian origin are leaving a remarkable imprint on the global stage, steering some of the world’s most influential companies. From Google to Adobe, and even Chanel, their inspiring journeys tell a powerful story—one that begins with strong academic foundations in India and evolves through a rich tapestry of global experiences.

These leaders aren’t just occupying top positions; they’re driving innovation, shaping industries, and redefining what it means to lead in the modern world. Their rise is a testament to how education, vision, and cross-cultural insight can come together to inspire impactful leadership across continents.