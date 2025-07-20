Meet The Daughter Of Malaysia’s Richest Man, Set To Lead Rs 18,000-Crore Hotel Empire; Know Her Salary And Her Father’s Net Worth

photoDetails

Kuok Hui Kwong Success Story: Kuok Hui Kwong was born into unimaginable wealth — the daughter of Malaysia’s richest man, surrounded by every comfort money could buy. Yet, instead of choosing the easy path of luxury, she chose a road far less travelled: one of hard work, quiet perseverance, and purpose. With crores in her bank account, she could have lived a life of ease. But she dreamed bigger of earning respect not for her name, but for her efforts.

Inspired by her father, Robert Kuok, a self-made visionary who built the Shangri-La empire from the ground up, she followed in his footsteps, not just by legacy but by example. A Harvard graduate with global vision, she rose through dedication, not entitlement. Her story is a reminder that true success isn’t inherited — it’s earned, one decision, one challenge, and one dream at a time.