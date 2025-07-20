Meet The Daughter Of Malaysia’s Richest Man, Set To Lead Rs 18,000-Crore Hotel Empire; Know Her Salary And Her Father’s Net Worth
Kuok Hui Kwong Success Story: Kuok Hui Kwong was born into unimaginable wealth — the daughter of Malaysia’s richest man, surrounded by every comfort money could buy. Yet, instead of choosing the easy path of luxury, she chose a road far less travelled: one of hard work, quiet perseverance, and purpose. With crores in her bank account, she could have lived a life of ease. But she dreamed bigger of earning respect not for her name, but for her efforts.
Inspired by her father, Robert Kuok, a self-made visionary who built the Shangri-La empire from the ground up, she followed in his footsteps, not just by legacy but by example. A Harvard graduate with global vision, she rose through dedication, not entitlement. Her story is a reminder that true success isn’t inherited — it’s earned, one decision, one challenge, and one dream at a time.
Kuok Hui Kwong: New CEO of Shangri-La Asia
Kuok Hui Kwong, daughter of Malaysia’s richest man Robert Kuok, has been appointed CEO of luxury hotel group Shangri-La Asia, effective August 1. Her leadership marks a significant transition in the company, reinforcing the Kuok family's deep-rooted legacy in the hospitality industry.
Shangri-La Asia: Executive Leadership Since 2016
At 47, Kuok has served as executive director of Shangri-La Asia since 2016 and chairman since 2017. The company, listed in Hong Kong and Singapore, officially announced her CEO appointment in a stock exchange filing, marking her steady rise within the group’s leadership.
Kuok Hui Kwong Education
Kuok, aged 50, holds a bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies from Harvard University. She assumed interim leadership after former CEO Lim Beng Chi resigned in 2022. Lim continues to serve on the board as a Non-Executive Director, maintaining continuity in the company's governance.
Kuok Hui Kwong Husband
Kuok Hui Kwong is married to Bryan Gaw, and together they have two sons, balancing her prominent leadership role in business with family life.
Malaysia’s Richest Man: Founder Of Shangri-La And Net Worth
Kuok is the sixth of eight children of Robert Kuok Hock-nien, founder of Shangri-La and Malaysia’s richest man, with a Forbes-estimated net worth of US$11.4 billion (around Rs 95,290 crore). Her appointment further cements the family’s legacy and continued influence within the Shangri-La brand.
Kuok Hui Kwong's Career In Media And Publishing
Beyond hospitality, Kuok briefly led the South China Morning Post as CEO in 2012. She also served as a director at the Bangkok Post. The SCMP was later acquired by Alibaba in 2015, ending the Kuok family’s control through Kerry Holdings.
Kuok Hui Kwong's Holds Stakes In Shangri-La
Kuok holds direct and indirect stakes totaling 95.57 million shares in Shangri-La Asia. Adding further, she owns over 5 percent of Kerry Group, one of the major shareholders in the hotel group, giving her significant financial and strategic influence.
Kuok Hui Kwong Salary
Under her current contract, Kuok earns a monthly base salary of HK$576,000 (approximately Rs 61.63 lakh). She is also entitled to a discretionary bonus and pension, reflecting her key role in steering the luxury hospitality brand into its next phase.
Shangri-La Asia Assets And Revenue
Shangri-La Asia operates more than 100 hotels worldwide under four brands—Shangri-La, Kerry Hotels, JEN, and Traders. The group, which began with one hotel in Singapore in 1971, now manages US$13.2 billion in assets. In 2024, Shangri-La Asia reported revenue of US$2.19 billion (Rs 18,286.5 Crore), a 2 percent increase from the previous year. (Image Credit: Social Media)
