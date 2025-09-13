Meet The Man Who Is The Only Richest Person In This Country: Turned Instant Noodles Into Global Brand And Built Rs 167,000,000,000 Empire; He Is Not From India, US, Or China
Nepal's Richest Man: In the heart of the Himalayas lived a boy with dreams bigger than Mount Everest. Born into a Marwari family in Kathmandu, Binod Chaudhary aspired to become a chartered accountant. He wasn’t from India, the US, or China, yet life had other plans. At 18, his father’s illness forced him to return home, ending his studies.
That unexpected turn marked the beginning of a journey filled with ambition and risk, eventually making him Nepal’s first billionaire and a global business icon. His story is a powerful inspiration for young entrepreneurs everywhere, showing how determination, vision, and resilience can turn challenges into opportunities and create a lasting impact in business and beyond.
Nepal's Richest Man: India Connection
Binod Chaudhary was born in Kathmandu into a Marwari family with origins in Rajasthan, India. His grandfather migrated to Nepal, laying the foundation of their family’s business legacy that would eventually grow into one of the nation’s most powerful empires.
Nepal's Richest Man: Family Legacy Begins
Binod Chaudhary’s grandfather established the base of their family business, while his father created history by opening Nepal’s first departmental store. At the time, it was a revolutionary achievement, offering modern retail experiences that were previously unheard of in the country.
Nepal's Richest Man: From Aspiring CA To Business Tycoon
Though destined to inherit the family business, Chaudhary initially pursued studies in India to become a chartered accountant. However, at 18, he returned to Nepal after his father fell ill, abandoning academics and stepping into the business world earlier than expected.
Nepal's Richest Man: First Step in Entrepreneurship
In 1973, Binod Chaudhary took his first independent entrepreneurial step by opening Nepal’s most famous disco in Kathmandu. The vibrant hotspot quickly became popular among the youth, showcasing his ability to understand markets and create entertainment-driven opportunities.
Nepal's Richest Man: The Birth of Wai Wai Noodles Brand
In 1984, Binod Chaudhary launched the now-iconic ‘Wai Wai’ noodles brand. It became a household name in Nepal and India, especially beloved in North and Northeast India, where both children and adults developed a strong taste for this quick, tasty snack.
Nepal's Richest Man: 136 Companies Across Diverse Industries
As chairman of Chaudhary Group (CG Corp Global), he expanded his reach to 136 companies across diverse industries. By forging partnerships with international giants like Suzuki and Panasonic, Chaudhary strengthened his group’s presence while diversifying into new markets successfully.
Nepal's Richest Man: Banking Success With Nabil Bank
In 1995, Chaudhary made a bold financial move by acquiring a controlling stake in Nabil Bank from the Dubai government. The acquisition turned the bank into Nepal’s leading financial institution and cemented his reputation as a visionary businessman.
Nepal's Richest Man: Luxury Hotels Across Borders
Hospitality became Chaudhary’s most profitable venture, with CG Corp Global running 143 hotels worldwide. His collaboration with Taj Hotels brought luxury stays to Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka, further establishing his dominance in the regional hospitality and tourism sector.
Nepal's Richest Man: Net Worth And His Inspiration
As of 2023, Forbes estimated Chaudhary’s wealth at USD 2 billion (about Rs. 16,700 crore)—a remarkable feat for a businessman from Nepal. A Bollywood enthusiast and admirer of Amitabh Bachchan, he draws deep inspiration from JRD Tata’s business vision and Nelson Mandela’s leadership values. (Image Credit: @Binod Chaudhary/Insta
