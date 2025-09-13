Meet The Man Who Is The Only Richest Person In This Country: Turned Instant Noodles Into Global Brand And Built Rs 167,000,000,000 Empire; He Is Not From India, US, Or China

photoDetails

Nepal's Richest Man: In the heart of the Himalayas lived a boy with dreams bigger than Mount Everest. Born into a Marwari family in Kathmandu, Binod Chaudhary aspired to become a chartered accountant. He wasn’t from India, the US, or China, yet life had other plans. At 18, his father’s illness forced him to return home, ending his studies.

That unexpected turn marked the beginning of a journey filled with ambition and risk, eventually making him Nepal’s first billionaire and a global business icon. His story is a powerful inspiration for young entrepreneurs everywhere, showing how determination, vision, and resilience can turn challenges into opportunities and create a lasting impact in business and beyond.