Meet The Man Who Joined India’s Latest Billionaire Club, Worked with Sachin Tendulkar, And Now Owns a Company Valued at Rs 95,500,000,000; Know Who He Is...

India's Latest Billionaire: From a modest beginning to the dazzling heights of the billionaire club, Shrikant Badve’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. As the man behind Belrise Industries, he has built a powerhouse in automotive component manufacturing, delivering safety critical systems and innovative engineering solutions.

Today, with Belrise stock touching an all time high of 166, an 83 percent surge from its issue price of 90 since May 28, his relentless vision is paying off. Holding a 59.56 percent stake, equal to 53 crore shares, Badve now stands as one of India’s newest billionaires, a living reminder that determination can turn dreams into legacy.