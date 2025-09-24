Advertisement
Meet The Man Who Joined India’s Latest Billionaire Club, Worked with Sachin Tendulkar, And Now Owns a Company Valued at Rs 95,500,000,000; Know Who He Is...

India's Latest Billionaire: From a modest beginning to the dazzling heights of the billionaire club, Shrikant Badve’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. As the man behind Belrise Industries, he has built a powerhouse in automotive component manufacturing, delivering safety critical systems and innovative engineering solutions.

Today, with Belrise stock touching an all time high of 166, an 83 percent surge from its issue price of 90 since May 28, his relentless vision is paying off. Holding a 59.56 percent stake, equal to 53 crore shares, Badve now stands as one of India’s newest billionaires, a living reminder that determination can turn dreams into legacy.  

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Shrikant Badve's: New Member In Billionaire Club

1/9
Shrikant Badve's: New Member In Billionaire Club

 

Shrikant Badve, founder and managing director of Belrise Industries, has officially joined India’s billionaire club after the company’s shares hit record highs, reflecting the remarkable journey of a first-generation entrepreneur who built a fortune through vision, persistence, and innovation.  

Shrikant Badve's Entrepreneurial Journey

2/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

In 1988, Badve began his entrepreneurial journey by setting up Badve Engineering, a tiny unit with just three workers. Over the decades, through consistent hard work and smart leadership, the company has expanded to employ over 8,000 skilled professionals across India.  

Shrikant Badve's Company's Turn Over

3/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

Belrise Industries now operates more than 17 advanced manufacturing facilities across India. With a turnover exceeding Rs 7,000 crore, the company produces crucial components for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and white goods, catering to a wide range of industries.  

Shrikant Badve's Stake In Belrise Industries And Valuation

4/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

Shrikant Badve owns a 59.56 percent stake in Belrise Industries, which translates to about 53 crore shares. At the current market valuation, this stake is worth approximately Rs 9,550 crore, underscoring his strong control and immense wealth creation through the company.  

Belrise Industries: IPO Success And Share Price

5/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

Belrise Industries was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 28 at Rs 100 per share, an 11.11 percent premium over its IPO price of Rs 90. Since then, the stock has risen nearly 83 percent, delivering significant investor gains. On Sept 24, the price of share was travelling around Rs 161.50.  

Belrise Industries: India's Top Three Manufacturers

6/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

The company is renowned for its sheet metal pressing and fabrication expertise, Belrise Industries has established itself among India’s top three manufacturers in the two-wheeler metal components market. The company enjoys a 24 percent market share, reflecting its strong dominance and technical excellence.  

Shrikant Badve Holds Prestigious Roles

7/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

Apart from leading Belrise Industries, Shrikant Badve holds several prestigious positions. He serves on the Board of Governors at IIM Jammu and is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Government of Maharashtra, contributing his industry expertise to policymaking.  

Shrikant Badve Worked With Sachin Tendulkar And Madhuri Dixit

8/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

Shrikant  Badve is also a prominent face of Maharashtra’s flagship investment initiative, Magnetic Maharashtra. He has worked alongside cultural icons Sachin Tendulkar and Madhuri Dixit, representing the state’s growth potential and showcasing India’s entrepreneurial spirit on both national and global platforms.  

Belrise Industries: Manufacturer Of Automotive Components

9/9
Shrikant Badve Success Story

Belrise Industries manufactures a wide range of automotive components, including chassis systems, suspension systems, polymer parts, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems. Its product portfolio caters to both electric and internal combustion vehicles, strengthening its foothold in India’s rapidly growing EV market.  (Image Credit: @sachintendulkar/Insta And @madhuridixitnene/ Insta, Freepik, Social Media/X)

