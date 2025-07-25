Meet The Man Who left The Army To Take Over His Father-In-law’s Sinking Company, Found love Again At 91, Richest Man In India, Worth Rs 1,60,000 Crore

photoDetails

Kushal Pal Singh was born in 1931 in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, India. He served as an officer in the Indian Army before joining a real estate company called DLF, started by his father-in-law. At that time, the company was struggling. Singh bought land on credit and helped make DLF successful. He is known for turning Gurgaon from a quiet area into a modern city with offices, homes, and shopping centers. As of July 2025, DLF's market capitalization (market cap) is around ₹2,05,000 crore (about $24 billion USD). Kushal Pal Singh's personal net worth is estimated at about $18.5 billion USD, which is approximately ₹1,60,000 crore INR.