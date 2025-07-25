Meet The Man Who left The Army To Take Over His Father-In-law’s Sinking Company, Found love Again At 91, Richest Man In India, Worth Rs 1,60,000 Crore
Kushal Pal Singh was born in 1931 in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, India. He served as an officer in the Indian Army before joining a real estate company called DLF, started by his father-in-law. At that time, the company was struggling. Singh bought land on credit and helped make DLF successful. He is known for turning Gurgaon from a quiet area into a modern city with offices, homes, and shopping centers. As of July 2025, DLF's market capitalization (market cap) is around ₹2,05,000 crore (about $24 billion USD). Kushal Pal Singh's personal net worth is estimated at about $18.5 billion USD, which is approximately ₹1,60,000 crore INR.
Early Life
Kushal Pal Singh was born on August 15, 1931, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, into a family that valued hard work and discipline. His father was a lawyer, and the family had a strong military and construction background, which influenced his early values.
Joining the Army
Singh served as an officer in the Indian Army starting in 1951, where he developed leadership and discipline skills essential for his future business career. He left the army around 1961.
Joining the Family Business
In 1965, Singh joined DLF (Delhi Land and Finance), the real estate company founded by his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh in 1946. At the time, DLF was struggling, and Singh was asked to help revive the business.
Early Failures and Lessons
Initially, Singh faced business challenges, including financial difficulties, but he learned from these setbacks and persisted. His vision included buying land on credit and earning trust through honesty.
Taking Over and Transforming DLF
In the mid-1970s, Singh took charge of DLF, saving it from the brink of shutting down. He saw the potential in Gurgaon’s undeveloped land and transformed it into a modern city with offices, homes, and shopping malls, establishing the successful “DLF City.”
Dealing with Challenges and Achieving Success
Singh navigated complex government regulations and political challenges by building important connections, including with leaders like Rajiv Gandhi. DLF went public in 2007, becoming India's largest real estate company. His leadership cemented his legacy as a transformative and visionary developer in India.
Net Worth
As of 2025, Kushal Pal Singh's estimated net worth is approximately $18.1 billion USD. Using the exchange rate of about 1 USD = 86.4 INR, his net worth in Indian Rupees is approximately ₹1,563,840 crore (or ₹15.64 trillion), making him one of India's richest real estate magnates.
