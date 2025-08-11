Meet The Man Who Lost His Father At 13, Dreamed Of Joining Army, And Now Owns Chain Of Hotels; He Belongs To THIS Country — Know Who He Is...
Perkin Rocha Success Story: A kid from Goa once dreamed of owning his own hotel chain, even while working with big companies. Initially, he aspired to join the Army—but fate had other plans. From humble beginnings to building a thriving hospitality brand, his journey is nothing short of inspiring.
At just 13, he lost his father. The emotional blow was immense, yet Perkin refused to give up. He pressed on, determined to continue his education and pursue his ambitions. Today, he is the founder and CEO of ECKO Hotels. But what was the turning point that set him on the path to entrepreneurship? In this gallery, we take you through his inspiring journey.
Perkin Rocha's Founder And Visionary
Perkin Rocha is the founder and CEO of ECKO Hotels, an eco hotels and resorts chain with five properties across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Badrinath, and Pandukeshwar. His journey from humble beginnings to building a growing hospitality brand is truly inspiring.
Perkin Rocha's Early Life And Roots In Portugal
Perkin’s family was originally from Portugal and lived in Goa before relocating to Delhi due to his father’s job at Godfrey Phillips India. His mother, Dorcy Rocha, also worked there, supporting the family alongside her husband.
Perkin Rocha's Father: Faces Tragic Loss At 13
On September 22, 1989, tragedy struck when Perkin’s father passed away suddenly. He was just 13 at the time. Despite the immense emotional blow, Perkin remained determined to continue his education and pursue his ambitions.
Perkin Rocha's Education And Training
Perkin studied at Delhi’s prestigious St. Columba’s School and later completed his hotel management degree from a well-known institute in Darjeeling. This formal training laid the foundation for his long and successful career in the hospitality industry.
Perkin Rocha’s Early Career and Dream of Joining the Army
Although Perkin initially dreamed of joining the Army, fate had other plans. After completing his hotel management course, he began working at the InterContinental Hotel and later joined JP Basant Continental in Vasant Kunj, gaining valuable experience.
Perkin Rocha's Lemon Tree Success
Perkin played a significant role in the success of Lemon Tree Hotels, working closely with founders Patu Keshwani and Ratan Keshwani. He later held senior positions in leading hospitality brands like Royal Orchid Hotels for many years.
Perkin Rocha's Turning Point: What Turned Him To Be An Entrepreneur?
Perkin’s beloved pet Laila’s death became a turning point in his life. After performing her last rites in Haridwar, the idea of opening a hotel on the banks of the Ganga struck him. He left his corporate job, laying the foundation for ECKO Hotels And Resorts. (Image Credit: Social Media)
