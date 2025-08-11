Meet The Man Who Lost His Father At 13, Dreamed Of Joining Army, And Now Owns Chain Of Hotels; He Belongs To THIS Country — Know Who He Is...

photoDetails

english

Perkin Rocha Success Story: A kid from Goa once dreamed of owning his own hotel chain, even while working with big companies. Initially, he aspired to join the Army—but fate had other plans. From humble beginnings to building a thriving hospitality brand, his journey is nothing short of inspiring.

At just 13, he lost his father. The emotional blow was immense, yet Perkin refused to give up. He pressed on, determined to continue his education and pursue his ambitions. Today, he is the founder and CEO of ECKO Hotels. But what was the turning point that set him on the path to entrepreneurship? In this gallery, we take you through his inspiring journey.