Meet The Man Who Started Business With Just Rs 2,000, Sold Hair Oil Door-to-Door, Built Ayurvedic FMCG Brands, Now Earns Rs 1,65,10,00,000; He Is From...

Sanjeev Juneja's Success Story: In a market ruled by corporate giants like Hindustan Unilever, Emami, and Nestle, entering the FMCG space with just one Ayurvedic product seemed like an impossible dream. But Sanjeev Juneja believed in his vision. With only 2000 rupees borrowed from his mother and a head full of determination, he started his journey from a small one-room office in Ambala.

There were no investors, no fancy degrees, and no shortcuts. Juneja personally visited shops, spoke directly to retailers, and convinced them to try his product. He faced rejection after rejection, but he never gave up. His belief in Ayurveda and his relentless effort slowly turned into success.

Today, the company he built is counted among the biggest Ayurveda firms in the world, with a turnover of hundreds of crores. This is the inspiring story of Sanjeev Juneja, who proved that true success is born from passion, persistence, and purpose.