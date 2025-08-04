Meet The Man Who Started Business With Just Rs 2,000, Sold Hair Oil Door-to-Door, Built Ayurvedic FMCG Brands, Now Earns Rs 1,65,10,00,000; He Is From...

Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet The Man Who Started Business With Just Rs 2,000, Sold Hair Oil Door-to-Door, Built Ayurvedic FMCG Brands, Now Earns Rs 1,65,10,00,000; He Is From...
Sanjeev Juneja's Success Story: In a market ruled by corporate giants like Hindustan Unilever, Emami, and Nestle, entering the FMCG space with just one Ayurvedic product seemed like an impossible dream. But Sanjeev Juneja believed in his vision. With only 2000 rupees borrowed from his mother and a head full of determination, he started his journey from a small one-room office in Ambala.

There were no investors, no fancy degrees, and no shortcuts. Juneja personally visited shops, spoke directly to retailers, and convinced them to try his product. He faced rejection after rejection, but he never gave up. His belief in Ayurveda and his relentless effort slowly turned into success.

Today, the company he built is counted among the biggest Ayurveda firms in the world, with a turnover of hundreds of crores. This is the inspiring story of Sanjeev Juneja, who proved that true success is born from passion, persistence, and purpose. 

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Sanjeev Juneja Grabs National Attention

Sanjeev Juneja grabbed national attention after selling his six-year-old Ayurvedic brand Kesh King to Emami for Rs 1,651 crore, marking one of the largest transactions in India’s FMCG sector in recent times. 

Sanjeev Juneja's Kesh King Sales in 2014–15

Kesh King achieved Rs 300 crore in sales during 2014–15, growing at an impressive 60% CAGR. The valuation at the time of sale was more than five times the brand’s annual revenue—an exceptional figure in the FMCG industry. 

Sanjeev Juneja's Early Life and Roots

He was born on August 20, 1976, in Chandigarh, Sanjeev Juneja grew up in a family deeply rooted in Ayurveda, laying the foundation for his future entrepreneurial journey in Ayurvedic products and healthcare.  

Sanjeev Juneja Learns Ayurveda from His Father

He raised in Ambala, Sanjeev learned Ayurvedic practices by working at his father's clinic. His father was a respected Ayurvedic doctor, and this early exposure shaped Juneja’s future business vision around traditional wellness.  

Sanjeev Juneja Started From One-Room Office

He began his journey from a small one-room office in Ambala. For two years, he visited shops, convinced retailers, and interacted directly with customers—laying the groundwork for what would become a major FMCG success. 

Sanjeev Juneja Expands Ayurvedic Medicine Business

Following his father’s death in 1999, Sanjeev took on the responsibility of his family and began expanding the Ayurvedic medicine business—driven by necessity and a strong sense of purpose. 

Sanjeev Juneja Started Business With Just Rs 2,000

With only Rs 2,000 borrowed from his mother, Juneja launched Sanjeev Pharmaceuticals in 2001. This humble beginning marked the start of his entrepreneurial journey rooted in Ayurvedic science and consumer health solutions.  

Sanjeev Juneja Builds Household Brands

Juneja created several trusted products including Kesh King, Roop Mantra, Pet Saffa, Sachi Saheli, and D. Ortho. Kesh King’s range—hair oil, shampoo, and capsules—became a bestseller, with hair oil contributing 80% to overall sales. 

Sanjeev Juneja's Smart Strategy—No Fancy Degrees

Juneja built his product empire without hiring market research firms or MBA graduates. His success was driven by instinct, direct consumer feedback, and grassroots marketing—proving that practical knowledge can outshine academic theory. (Image Credit: @imsanjeevjuneja/insta)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK