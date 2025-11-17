Meet The Man Who Worked As Product Manager At Flipkart And Built 1,000,000,000,000 Fintech Firm After Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education; He Is From...

photoDetails

Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Net Worth: Groww’s remarkable entry into the stock market reads like a modern day success tale. At the centre of it stands Lalit Keshre, who grew up in a small village in Madhya Pradesh, far from the world of big valuations and market milestones.

Along with three friends he met during his time at Flipkart, he once dreamed of creating a simple and trusted way for Indians to invest. That idea slowly took shape, turning late night discussions and shared ambitions into a platform that millions now use with confidence.

Today, Groww’s soaring listing has not only placed Keshre among India’s billionaires but has also lifted the fortunes of his cofounders, as the company crosses a valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Keshre’s rise from a farmer’s son to a billionaire reflects the expanding opportunities within India’s fast growing startup ecosystem.