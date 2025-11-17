Meet The Man Who Worked As Product Manager At Flipkart And Built 1,000,000,000,000 Fintech Firm After Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education; He Is From...
Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Net Worth: Groww’s remarkable entry into the stock market reads like a modern day success tale. At the centre of it stands Lalit Keshre, who grew up in a small village in Madhya Pradesh, far from the world of big valuations and market milestones.
Along with three friends he met during his time at Flipkart, he once dreamed of creating a simple and trusted way for Indians to invest. That idea slowly took shape, turning late night discussions and shared ambitions into a platform that millions now use with confidence.
Today, Groww’s soaring listing has not only placed Keshre among India’s billionaires but has also lifted the fortunes of his cofounders, as the company crosses a valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Keshre’s rise from a farmer’s son to a billionaire reflects the expanding opportunities within India’s fast growing startup ecosystem.
Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Becomes India’s Newest Billionaire
Groww co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre has officially joined India’s billionaire club after the fintech startup’s impressive market debut sent its share price soaring, marking one of the strongest openings for a tech-driven investment platform.
Groww CEO Lalit Keshre’s Early Life
He was born in Lepa village, Madhya Pradesh, Lalit grew up under the care of his grandparents. He studied in Khargone’s only English-medium school, shaping the foundation for his future journey toward IIT Bombay and entrepreneurial success.
Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Education
Lalit’s path shifted dramatically after he discovered the JEE exam. Clearing it led him to IIT Bombay, where he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering with a specialization in microelectronics.
Lalit Keshre Worked As Product Manager At Flipkart Before Groww
Before founding Groww, Lalit worked as an early product manager at Flipkart, handling key responsibilities in the company’s Marketplace division. This experience played a crucial role in shaping his understanding of user-centric digital platforms.
Groww Founded By Four Ex-Flipkart Employees
Groww was launched in 2016 by Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh. Initially focused on mutual funds, the platform later diversified into stocks, F&O, US equities, and other investment products.
Groww Platform Leading Investment Platform in India
With a clean interface and simplified investing tools, Groww attracted millions of first-time investors. The platform expanded rapidly, offering stocks, futures, options, and more, solidifying its position in India’s fast-growing retail investment market.
Groww’s Blockbuster IPO And Rs 1 Lakh Crore Market Cap
Groww listed at Rs 100 per share on November 12 and surged over 70% within four sessions. The fintech’s valuation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, marking one of India’s most remarkable stock market listings in recent years.
Groww Market Value
The company's market value has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, making it one of the strongest listings seen in recent years.
How Groww’s IPO Created Massive Wealth for Its Founders
Groww’s stock market debut has not only pushed Lalit Keshre into the billionaire club but also significantly increased the wealth of his cofounders. Harsh Jain holds 41.16 crore shares valued at around Rs 6,956 crore, Ishan Bansal owns 27.78 crore shares worth Rs 4,695 crore, and Neeraj Singh holds 38.32 crore shares valued at Rs 6,476 crore. All four founders previously worked together at Flipkart before launching their own investment platform.
Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Stakes In Shares And Net Worth
The listing significantly increased the founders’ wealth. Lalit holds 55.91 crore shares worth Rs 9,448 crore. Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh also witnessed massive value gains, each holding multi-thousand-crore stakes in the company. (Image Credit: Social Media)
