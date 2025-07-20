Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home
Türkiye entered 2025 in deep economic turmoil following years of controversial policies under President Erdoğan. The crisis began with persistent government interference in monetary policy, notably slashing interest rates despite soaring inflation. This drove the Turkish lira into freefall and wiped out household savings. By early 2025, inflation hovered near 48%, recession had taken hold, and government debt ballooned due to unchecked public spending. Massive public protests and economic boycotts further destabilized the country. Institutional independence eroded, investor confidence collapsed, and the arrest of key opposition figures fueled both domestic unrest and international concern.
Unorthodox Monetary Policy
Erdoğan slashed interest rates even as inflation rose, wrecking confidence in the lira.
Currency Crisis
The Turkish lira crashed in value, wiping out household savings.
Soaring Inflation and Recession
Annual inflation shot above 48 percent, while the economy slipped into recession.
Populist Economic Measures
Short-term subsidies and election giveaways ballooned public debt.
Authoritarian Response and Political Instability
Crackdowns on opposition and media led to mass protests and scared off investors.
Loss of Confidence and Mass Boycotts
Citizens rushed to swap lira for dollars, triggering bank runs and unrest.
Erosion of Institutional Independence
Erdogan undermined the central bank’s autonomy by firing governors who resisted his demands.
