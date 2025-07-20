Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home

photoDetails

Türkiye entered 2025 in deep economic turmoil following years of controversial policies under President Erdoğan. The crisis began with persistent government interference in monetary policy, notably slashing interest rates despite soaring inflation. This drove the Turkish lira into freefall and wiped out household savings. By early 2025, inflation hovered near 48%, recession had taken hold, and government debt ballooned due to unchecked public spending. Massive public protests and economic boycotts further destabilized the country. Institutional independence eroded, investor confidence collapsed, and the arrest of key opposition figures fueled both domestic unrest and international concern.