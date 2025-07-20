Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934413https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-the-president-who-torched-his-country-s-economy-best-friend-to-pakistan-chief-architect-of-disaster-at-home-2934413
NewsPhotosMeet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home
photoDetails

Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home

Türkiye entered 2025 in deep economic turmoil following years of controversial policies under President Erdoğan. The crisis began with persistent government interference in monetary policy, notably slashing interest rates despite soaring inflation. This drove the Turkish lira into freefall and wiped out household savings. By early 2025, inflation hovered near 48%, recession had taken hold, and government debt ballooned due to unchecked public spending. Massive public protests and economic boycotts further destabilized the country. Institutional independence eroded, investor confidence collapsed, and the arrest of key opposition figures fueled both domestic unrest and international concern.

 

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Unorthodox Monetary Policy

1/7
Unorthodox Monetary Policy

Erdoğan slashed interest rates even as inflation rose, wrecking confidence in the lira.

 

Follow Us

Currency Crisis

2/7
Currency Crisis

The Turkish lira crashed in value, wiping out household savings.

 

Follow Us

Soaring Inflation and Recession

3/7
Soaring Inflation and Recession

Annual inflation shot above 48 percent, while the economy slipped into recession.

 

Follow Us

Populist Economic Measures

4/7
Populist Economic Measures

Short-term subsidies and election giveaways ballooned public debt.

 

Follow Us

Authoritarian Response and Political Instability

5/7
Authoritarian Response and Political Instability

Crackdowns on opposition and media led to mass protests and scared off investors.

 

Follow Us

Loss of Confidence and Mass Boycotts

6/7
Loss of Confidence and Mass Boycotts

Citizens rushed to swap lira for dollars, triggering bank runs and unrest.

 

Follow Us

Erosion of Institutional Independence

7/7
Erosion of Institutional Independence

Erdogan undermined the central bank’s autonomy by firing governors who resisted his demands.

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Hotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed In Chic Bold Fashion
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 flops
Jacks,Venkatesh, Kishan, Shami & ...: Top 9 IPL 2025 Stars Who Failed To Deliver And May Be Traded In 2026, Reasons Revealed Too!!
camera icon10
title
India Test record Manchester
9 Losses, 0 Wins: Shubman Gill Eyes To Break 89-Year Drought For India in Manchester Test, Here's How India Fared At This Ground
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Woman, Once Served Food, Struggled To Pay Rent, Later Became CEO Of US Tech Giant Valued At Rs 2,14,66,95,60,000 — Find Out Her Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Saiyaara
‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK