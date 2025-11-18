Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986538https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-the-tutor-who-started-with-a-chalkboard-and-built-a-rs-44000000000-ed-tech-empire-after-a-stellar-ipo-check-his-net-worth-education-2986538
NewsPhotosMeet The Tutor Who Started With A Chalkboard And Built A Rs 44,00,00,00,000 Ed-Tech Empire After A Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education
photoDetails

Meet The Tutor Who Started With A Chalkboard And Built A Rs 44,00,00,00,000 Ed-Tech Empire After A Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education

Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, rose from a financially modest upbringing in Prayagraj to become one of India’s most influential ed-tech entrepreneurs. Starting as a school tutor, he launched the “Physics Wallah” YouTube channel in 2016, which grew rapidly due to his simple, engaging teaching style. In 2020, he co-founded Physics Wallah as a full-fledged ed-tech company offering affordable coaching and later expanded into nationwide offline centres. As of November 2025, PW is valued at USD 5.1 billion, while Alakh’s net worth stands at Rs 14,510 crore. His work has democratized education for millions across India.

 

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Early Life and Background

1/7
Early Life and Background

Alakh Pandey was born in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh, into a financially modest family. To support his household, he began tutoring students while still in school. He completed his schooling at Bishop Johnson School and later joined HBTI Kanpur for Mechanical Engineering but dropped out in his third year to pursue teaching full-time.

 

Follow Us

Start of Physics Wallah

2/7
Start of Physics Wallah

In 2016, Alakh launched his YouTube channel “Physics Wallah”, using a simple whiteboard and basic recording setup. His clear, relatable teaching style quickly attracted millions of students preparing for JEE and NEET exams.

 

Follow Us

Building the Ed-Tech Company

3/7
Building the Ed-Tech Company

In 2020, he co-founded Physics Wallah (PW) with Prateek Maheshwari. The company expanded from YouTube into a full-fledged ed-tech platform offering structured courses, books, test series, and affordable coaching. PW later launched offline centres called PW Vidyapeeth, strengthening its hybrid presence.

 

Follow Us

Physics Wallah Valuation (As of Today)

4/7
Physics Wallah Valuation (As of Today)

Physics Wallah made its stock-market debut in November 2025, with a valuation of USD 5.1 billion (Rs 43,000 crore). Earlier, in September 2024, PW was valued at USD 2.8 billion.

 

Follow Us

Alakh Pandey’s Net Worth

5/7
Alakh Pandey’s Net Worth

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Alakh Pandey’s net worth is estimated at Rs 14,510 crore (around USD 1.75 billion) as of October 2025. His wealth surged by 223 percent year-on-year, placing him ahead of several top Indian business personalities.

 

Follow Us

Expansion and Achievements

6/7
Expansion and Achievements

PW teaches millions of students across India.

The company runs hundreds of offline centres in major cities.

PW’s app ranks among India’s most downloaded education apps.

Courses remain highly affordable, some priced as low as Rs 399–Rs 999.

PW and Alakh have been featured in multiple business and entrepreneurship rankings.

Follow Us

Recognition, Influence & Social Impact

7/7
Recognition, Influence & Social Impact

Alakh Pandey has become one of India’s most influential educators, known for democratizing exam preparation by keeping costs low and quality high. PW’s initiatives have enabled students from rural and low-income backgrounds to access premium coaching previously available only to urban elites. His story is frequently cited as an example of digital empowerment and grassroots entrepreneurship in India’s startup ecosystem.

 

Follow Us
Alakh PandeyPhysics WallahPhysics Wallah IPO
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Alakh Pandey
Meet The Tutor Who Started With A Chalkboard And Built A Rs 44,00,00,00,000 Ed-Tech Empire After A Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
5 Cricketers Who Peaked ICC Rankings With 900-Plus Ratings: Virat Kohli To Abhishek Sharma - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Gratuity Rules 2025
Gratuity Rules 2025 Explained: Big Changes For Employees, Retirees And Gig Workers
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget Toyota Fortuner! THIS SUV-ish 8-Seater Car Offers 23+ Kmpl Mileage At Half The Price - 5-Star Safety, Big Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More
camera icon11
title
who will srh buy in ipl 2026 auction
Who Will SRH Buy in IPL 2026 Auction? Top Targets Sunrisers Hyderabad Could Bid Big On This Season