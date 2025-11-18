Meet The Tutor Who Started With A Chalkboard And Built A Rs 44,00,00,00,000 Ed-Tech Empire After A Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education
Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, rose from a financially modest upbringing in Prayagraj to become one of India’s most influential ed-tech entrepreneurs. Starting as a school tutor, he launched the “Physics Wallah” YouTube channel in 2016, which grew rapidly due to his simple, engaging teaching style. In 2020, he co-founded Physics Wallah as a full-fledged ed-tech company offering affordable coaching and later expanded into nationwide offline centres. As of November 2025, PW is valued at USD 5.1 billion, while Alakh’s net worth stands at Rs 14,510 crore. His work has democratized education for millions across India.
Early Life and Background
Alakh Pandey was born in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh, into a financially modest family. To support his household, he began tutoring students while still in school. He completed his schooling at Bishop Johnson School and later joined HBTI Kanpur for Mechanical Engineering but dropped out in his third year to pursue teaching full-time.
Start of Physics Wallah
In 2016, Alakh launched his YouTube channel “Physics Wallah”, using a simple whiteboard and basic recording setup. His clear, relatable teaching style quickly attracted millions of students preparing for JEE and NEET exams.
Building the Ed-Tech Company
In 2020, he co-founded Physics Wallah (PW) with Prateek Maheshwari. The company expanded from YouTube into a full-fledged ed-tech platform offering structured courses, books, test series, and affordable coaching. PW later launched offline centres called PW Vidyapeeth, strengthening its hybrid presence.
Physics Wallah Valuation (As of Today)
Physics Wallah made its stock-market debut in November 2025, with a valuation of USD 5.1 billion (Rs 43,000 crore). Earlier, in September 2024, PW was valued at USD 2.8 billion.
Alakh Pandey’s Net Worth
According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Alakh Pandey’s net worth is estimated at Rs 14,510 crore (around USD 1.75 billion) as of October 2025. His wealth surged by 223 percent year-on-year, placing him ahead of several top Indian business personalities.
Expansion and Achievements
PW teaches millions of students across India.
The company runs hundreds of offline centres in major cities.
PW’s app ranks among India’s most downloaded education apps.
Courses remain highly affordable, some priced as low as Rs 399–Rs 999.
PW and Alakh have been featured in multiple business and entrepreneurship rankings.
Recognition, Influence & Social Impact
Alakh Pandey has become one of India’s most influential educators, known for democratizing exam preparation by keeping costs low and quality high. PW’s initiatives have enabled students from rural and low-income backgrounds to access premium coaching previously available only to urban elites. His story is frequently cited as an example of digital empowerment and grassroots entrepreneurship in India’s startup ecosystem.
