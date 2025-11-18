Meet The Tutor Who Started With A Chalkboard And Built A Rs 44,00,00,00,000 Ed-Tech Empire After A Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education

photoDetails

Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, rose from a financially modest upbringing in Prayagraj to become one of India’s most influential ed-tech entrepreneurs. Starting as a school tutor, he launched the “Physics Wallah” YouTube channel in 2016, which grew rapidly due to his simple, engaging teaching style. In 2020, he co-founded Physics Wallah as a full-fledged ed-tech company offering affordable coaching and later expanded into nationwide offline centres. As of November 2025, PW is valued at USD 5.1 billion, while Alakh’s net worth stands at Rs 14,510 crore. His work has democratized education for millions across India.