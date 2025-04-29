Meet THIS Man Who Didn't Take A Single Leave For 27 Years, Gets Rs 35000000 As...
Kevin Ford: Meet this worker who never took a single day off - one TikTok video made him go viral and led to a surprising turning point in his life. Read on to discover his inspiring journey that turned him into a viral sensation.
Meet Kavin Ford
Kevin Ford became a viral sensation, but his journey began nearly three decades ago when, as a single father who had just won custody of two daughters, he started working at Burger King. He later remarried, his family grew, and his steady job became the foundation that helped him support his children and secure their future.
Burger King Faces Backlash
Burger King faces massive trolling over after a loyal employee, Kevin Ford, received a lackluster gift from management despite not missing a single day of work in 27 years. The Nevada-based cook's story sparked outrage, When he was gifted a 'goody' backpack with a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup and a mix of candy and chocolate, with many criticizing the fast-food giant for its failure to properly acknowledge his dedication and unwavering commitment to work.
Kevin's Commitment Toward Work
Kevin Ford, a single father who had just gained custody of two daughters, began his journey with Burger King over 27 years ago. Starting in the early 1990s as a crew member, Kevin demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment and work ethic. His unwavering loyalty and professionalism have made him a symbol of dedication in the workplace.
Throughout the decades, Kevin's values integrity, empathy, and service have consistently guided his interactions with coworkers, customers, and the community. His story is not just about longevity in a job, but about perseverance, responsibility, and setting an inspiring example for others.
Million Doller Donation
Kevin's daughter, Seryna, took the initiative to launch a GoFundMe campaign to give her father the recognition he truly deserved. According to India Today, the fundraiser has received over $418,000 (more than Rs 3.48 crore) in donations. Her thoughtful gesture became a turning point in Kevin’s decades-long journey of dedication. Many supporters including some well-known celebrities contributed $27 each, a tribute to his 27 years of service. The overwhelming generosity far surpassed the family's expectations, turning gratitude into a life-changing gift.
Kevin Ford Buys Home and Food Truck
According to TMZ, viral Burger King employee Kevin Ford purchased a 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 846-square-foot home in Pahrump, Nevada, for $177,000 in December 2023. He also invested around $20,000 in a black and silver food truck equipped with an oven and fryer. Teaming up with his daughter, Kevin plans to serve a menu of hamburgers and hot dogs. The truck, emblazoned with “K27Y” — a tribute to his 27 years at Burger King - quickly gained attention online.
Kevin Announced Retirement
Kevin Ford eventually announced his retirement—a milestone made possible by the incredible outpouring of support he received. Thanks to the donations, he was able to fulfill one of his long-held dreams: visiting his grandchildren in Texas. Announcing his retirement he said, 'The miracle of the generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children’s and grandchildren’s futures and even to someday soon own my own home dreams really can come true. '
Kevin Ford's Inspiring Journey
Kevin Ford's journey stands as a powerful testament to dedication, perseverance, and integrity—showing that success and growth are possible in any career when driven by the right values. Rooted in empathy, service, and an unwavering moral compass, Kevin approaches every interaction with respect and sincerity. His leadership style reflects a genuine commitment to uplifting others, consistently prioritizing the well-being and growth of his team. More than just shaping his own career, Kevin’s values have inspired those around him to pursue excellence with heart and purpose.
