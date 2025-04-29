3 / 7

Kevin Ford, a single father who had just gained custody of two daughters, began his journey with Burger King over 27 years ago. Starting in the early 1990s as a crew member, Kevin demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment and work ethic. His unwavering loyalty and professionalism have made him a symbol of dedication in the workplace.

Throughout the decades, Kevin's values integrity, empathy, and service have consistently guided his interactions with coworkers, customers, and the community. His story is not just about longevity in a job, but about perseverance, responsibility, and setting an inspiring example for others.