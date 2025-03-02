Advertisement
Meet This School Dropout Who Owns World's Largest Gold Showroom; Once Rolls-Royce Salesman Insulted For... His Net Worth Is...

Joy Alukkas, a well-known businessman from Kerala, comes from a family with a long history in the jewellery business. His father, Alukkas Varghese, started Alukkas Jewellery in 1956 with a small 200-square-foot shop in Thrissur. Over time, it grew into Joyalukkas, a global jewellery brand. Despite being a billionaire today, back in 2000, Malayali businessman Joy Alukkas stepped into a Rolls-Royce showroom in Dubai, eager to experience the luxury car. When a staff member approached and inquired about his interest, Alukkas simply responded, "I want to see the car, a Rolls-Royce," as he recounted in an interview with CNBC-TV18.  
Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
India’s Richest Jeweller

Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas, is now India’s richest jeweller, as per Forbes' 100 Richest Indians list. His journey from a small-town businessman to a billionaire reflects his vision, determination, and ability to build one of the most trusted jewellery brands in India and internationally. 

 

A Strong Family Backbone

Joy Alukkas credits his success to his close-knit family. His wife, Jolly Joy Alukkas, has been a constant support, while his sons, John Paul and James Jacob Alukkas, play vital roles in the business. Their collective efforts have helped expand Joyalukkas into a global jewellery powerhouse.  

From School Dropout to Billionaire

Leaving school early, Joy Alukkas ventured into business and moved to the Middle East in 1987 to open Joyalukkas’ first overseas store in Abu Dhabi. His risk-taking approach and business acumen turned a small family-run operation into one of the world’s most successful jewellery retail chains.  

Joy Alukkas's Philanthropic Contributions

Beyond business, Joy Alukkas is known for his generosity. In 2018, he donated Rs 20 million to cyclone relief efforts, showcasing his commitment to social causes. His contributions to education, healthcare, and disaster relief highlight his belief in giving back to the community and supporting those in need.  

Joy Alukkas's Controversies And Tax Raids

Despite his achievements, Joy Alukkas has faced tax-related controversies. In 2018, the Income Tax Department raided 130 Joyalukkas showrooms, uncovering unaccounted gold jewellery sales worth Rs 500 crore. While the controversy stirred headlines, the brand’s strong market presence and customer trust helped it maintain its industry leadership.  

Joy Alukkas's Awards And Global Recognition

Recognized for his business acumen, Joy Alukkas received the 2016 Business Excellence Award from Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. His inclusion in Forbes’ Billionaires and India’s Richest lists, along with Joyalukkas winning multiple industry awards, cements his legacy as a leader in the global jewellery market. 

World’s Largest Gold Showroom In Chennai

Joyalukkas has a strong presence with 100 stores across India and 60 international outlets, employing over 9,000 people, according to Forbes. On March 16, 2008, the brand unveiled a massive 70,000-square-foot showroom in Chennai’s Prashant Real Gold Tower, once the world’s largest gold showroom. The company surpassed Rs 4,000 crore in revenue, securing its place in the billion-dollar club, as per media reports. 

 

Joy Alukkas's Net Worth

With a net worth of $4.4 billion, Joy Alukkas’ company recorded a turnover of Rs 14,513 crore in FY23, with a net profit of Rs 899 crore. The group is now targeting Rs 17,500 crore in revenue and Rs 1,100 crore in profit for FY24, reinforcing its dominance in the jewellery industry.  (Image Credit: File Photo)

