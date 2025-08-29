Meet Two Childhood Friends Who Turned Rs 3 Lakh Idea Into Rs 1,50,00,00,000 Company, Have 400 Outlets Across 190 Cities, They Are...

4 / 8

That moment came in 2016 when Anand called Anubhav out of the blue. The call wasn’t just a catch-up—it was a reminder of the dream they had once shared. Moved by the conversation, Anubhav didn’t even tell his family. He packed his bags and returned to Indore to meet Anand. Over cups of tea and endless conversations, the two decided it was time to chase that dream.