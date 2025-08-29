Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953141https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-two-childhood-friends-who-turned-rs-3-lakh-idea-into-rs-1500000000-company-have-400-outlets-across-190-cities-they-are-2953141
NewsPhotosMeet Two Childhood Friends Who Turned Rs 3 Lakh Idea Into Rs 1,50,00,00,000 Company, Have 400 Outlets Across 190 Cities, They Are...
photoDetails

Meet Two Childhood Friends Who Turned Rs 3 Lakh Idea Into Rs 1,50,00,00,000 Company, Have 400 Outlets Across 190 Cities, They Are...

Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, childhood friends from Madhya Pradesh, turned a small tea shop in Indore into a massive café chain—Chai Sutta Bar. Starting in 2016 with just Rs 3 lakh and a dream, they used creative marketing and relentless hustle to grow their business. 

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Follow Us

From Friends to Founders

1/8
From Friends to Founders

Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak grew up together in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Their friendship started in school, but it was more than just classroom memories—they shared a dream of building something big. Years later, that dream would take shape as Chai Sutta Bar, a homegrown tea chain now worth over Rs 150 crore, with more than 400 outlets across 190 cities in India.

Follow Us

Hustling Since Their Teens

2/8
Hustling Since Their Teens

Even as teenagers, Anubhav and Anand showed the spirit of entrepreneurship. Using their pocket money, they would buy second-hand mobile phones, rent them out to friends, and later resell them for a profit. It wasn’t a grand business, but it was their first real taste of how ideas—no matter how small—could turn into money.

Follow Us

Life Took Them on Different Paths

3/8
Life Took Them on Different Paths

After finishing school, life sent the two friends down very different roads. Anubhav moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exams, especially after his earlier setbacks with CA and CAT. Anand, on the other hand, stepped into the garment business. Years passed, but the idea of building something together was always there, just waiting for the right moment.

Follow Us

A Life-Changing Phone Call

4/8
A Life-Changing Phone Call

That moment came in 2016 when Anand called Anubhav out of the blue. The call wasn’t just a catch-up—it was a reminder of the dream they had once shared. Moved by the conversation, Anubhav didn’t even tell his family. He packed his bags and returned to Indore to meet Anand. Over cups of tea and endless conversations, the two decided it was time to chase that dream.

Follow Us

Building Chai Sutta Bar With Rs 3 Lakh

5/8
Building Chai Sutta Bar With Rs 3 Lakh

With just Rs 3 lakh between them, the duo decided to open a tea outlet. Their first shop was a small, modest space located in front of a hostel in Indore. They named it “Chai Sutta Bar,” blending the casual street culture vibe with the comfort of a café. The idea was simple—serve affordable, flavorful tea in eco-friendly kulhads (earthen cups) while creating a chill space for the youth.

Follow Us

Clever Marketing on a Shoestring Budget

6/8
Clever Marketing on a Shoestring Budget

Without money for traditional marketing, they got creative. Friends helped them stage crowds outside the café to draw attention. Word about this quirky little tea shop with a catchy name started spreading like wildfire. Soon, actual customers replaced the fake ones, and Chai Sutta Bar became the talk of the town.

Follow Us

From a Tiny Shop to a Rs 150-Crore Empire

7/8
From a Tiny Shop to a Rs 150-Crore Empire

Today, Chai Sutta Bar is one of the fastest-growing café chains in India. It serves over 3 lakh cups of tea every single day. With a growing presence not just in India but even internationally, the brand has expanded through franchising and continues to be a hit among students and working professionals alike.

Follow Us

A Story That Brews Inspiration

8/8
A Story That Brews Inspiration

The story of Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak is proof that you don’t need a fancy degree or a million-dollar investment to build a successful business. What you do need is belief, grit, and the courage to take risks. Their journey from small-town boys to founders of a Rs 150-crore company is inspiring a whole new generation of entrepreneurs.

(Images credit: anubhavdubey1/Insta, anandnayak_/Insta)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyAnubhav DubeyAnand NayakChai Sutta Bar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Yuzvendra Chahal Leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Follows, Jasprit Bumrah On 6th Spot, R Ashwin At...
camera icon5
title
mobility
World’s Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It’s Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Walked Several Kilometers Daily Just To Attend School, Started Business With Rs 50,000, Now Owns Cement Company—His Net Worth Is…
camera icon12
title
Suryakumar Yadav
India’s Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025 Opener Vs UAE: Abhishek-Sanju To Open, Suryakumar-Hardik Anchor Middle Order, Bumrah Leads Pace Attack; Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 bhog
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Modaks To Ladoos, 7 Beloved Bhogs Of Lord Ganesha You Should Offer For Divine Grace
NEWS ON ONE CLICK