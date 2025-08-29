Meet Two Childhood Friends Who Turned Rs 3 Lakh Idea Into Rs 1,50,00,00,000 Company, Have 400 Outlets Across 190 Cities, They Are...
Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, childhood friends from Madhya Pradesh, turned a small tea shop in Indore into a massive café chain—Chai Sutta Bar. Starting in 2016 with just Rs 3 lakh and a dream, they used creative marketing and relentless hustle to grow their business.
From Friends to Founders
Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak grew up together in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Their friendship started in school, but it was more than just classroom memories—they shared a dream of building something big. Years later, that dream would take shape as Chai Sutta Bar, a homegrown tea chain now worth over Rs 150 crore, with more than 400 outlets across 190 cities in India.
Hustling Since Their Teens
Even as teenagers, Anubhav and Anand showed the spirit of entrepreneurship. Using their pocket money, they would buy second-hand mobile phones, rent them out to friends, and later resell them for a profit. It wasn’t a grand business, but it was their first real taste of how ideas—no matter how small—could turn into money.
Life Took Them on Different Paths
After finishing school, life sent the two friends down very different roads. Anubhav moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exams, especially after his earlier setbacks with CA and CAT. Anand, on the other hand, stepped into the garment business. Years passed, but the idea of building something together was always there, just waiting for the right moment.
A Life-Changing Phone Call
That moment came in 2016 when Anand called Anubhav out of the blue. The call wasn’t just a catch-up—it was a reminder of the dream they had once shared. Moved by the conversation, Anubhav didn’t even tell his family. He packed his bags and returned to Indore to meet Anand. Over cups of tea and endless conversations, the two decided it was time to chase that dream.
Building Chai Sutta Bar With Rs 3 Lakh
With just Rs 3 lakh between them, the duo decided to open a tea outlet. Their first shop was a small, modest space located in front of a hostel in Indore. They named it “Chai Sutta Bar,” blending the casual street culture vibe with the comfort of a café. The idea was simple—serve affordable, flavorful tea in eco-friendly kulhads (earthen cups) while creating a chill space for the youth.
Clever Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
Without money for traditional marketing, they got creative. Friends helped them stage crowds outside the café to draw attention. Word about this quirky little tea shop with a catchy name started spreading like wildfire. Soon, actual customers replaced the fake ones, and Chai Sutta Bar became the talk of the town.
From a Tiny Shop to a Rs 150-Crore Empire
Today, Chai Sutta Bar is one of the fastest-growing café chains in India. It serves over 3 lakh cups of tea every single day. With a growing presence not just in India but even internationally, the brand has expanded through franchising and continues to be a hit among students and working professionals alike.
A Story That Brews Inspiration
The story of Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak is proof that you don’t need a fancy degree or a million-dollar investment to build a successful business. What you do need is belief, grit, and the courage to take risks. Their journey from small-town boys to founders of a Rs 150-crore company is inspiring a whole new generation of entrepreneurs.
(Images credit: anubhavdubey1/Insta, anandnayak_/Insta)
Trending Photos