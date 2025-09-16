Meet University Dropout Who Turned A Simple Idea Into Canva — Now A $42 Billion Global Design Giant — Today She’s One Of the World’s Youngest Tech Billionaire As Canva Placed Historic 544 Crore Bid For Team India Jersey
Melanie Perkins, the co-founder and CEO of Canva, transformed the way people design by making professional-quality tools accessible to everyone. Starting out in Perth, Australia, she first launched Fusion Books, an online platform for school yearbooks, which laid the foundation for Canva. In 2012, along with Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams, she founded Canva with a mission to democratize design. Despite initial investor rejections, Perkins grew Canva into a multi-billion-dollar company serving millions worldwide. Known for her humble and mission-driven leadership, she has also championed philanthropic efforts through the Canva Foundation. Today, Perkins stands as one of the youngest self-made female tech billionaires, reshaping the global design industry and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.
Early Life and Background
Melanie Perkins, the co-founder and CEO of Canva, grew up in Perth, Australia. From a young age, she had an entrepreneurial streak—selling handmade scarves at markets while still in school. She studied Communications, Psychology, and Commerce at the University of Western Australia, where she developed an interest in design and technology.
The Spark of an Idea
While tutoring fellow students in design programs at university, Perkins noticed how complicated traditional graphic design software was. Many students struggled to learn tools like Photoshop and InDesign. This frustration inspired her to imagine a simpler, more accessible design platform that anyone could use without specialized training.
First Venture: Fusion Books
Before Canva, Perkins and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Cliff Obrecht launched Fusion Books in 2007. It was an online platform for creating custom school yearbooks. Fusion Books allowed schools to design and print yearbooks easily and quickly, becoming Australia’s largest yearbook publisher. This project became the blueprint for Canva’s future.
Founding Canva
In 2012, Perkins, Obrecht, and Cameron Adams officially founded Canva in Sydney. The goal was simple: democratize design. The platform offered drag-and-drop functionality, free templates, and an intuitive interface—bringing professional-level design to non-designers. Within its first year, Canva attracted hundreds of thousands of users.
Funding and Growth
Getting investors on board wasn’t easy at first, but after multiple rejections, Perkins finally secured backing from prominent venture capitalists, including Guy Kawasaki, who later became Canva’s chief evangelist. Today, Canva is valued at over USD 42 billion (as of 2025) and serves over 135 million users globally, from students to Fortune 500 companies.
Leadership Style and Vision
Perkins is known for her humble, mission-driven leadership. She emphasizes a “good for the world” approach, reinvesting profits into philanthropic efforts through the Canva Foundation. Her vision is to empower every person—regardless of skill level or background—to design and communicate visually.
Legacy and Impact
Melanie Perkins has become one of the youngest female tech billionaires and a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. Under her leadership, Canva has transformed how individuals and businesses create visual content, lowering barriers to creativity and redefining the design industry’s future.
