Meet University Dropout Who Turned A Simple Idea Into Canva — Now A $42 Billion Global Design Giant — Today She’s One Of the World’s Youngest Tech Billionaire As Canva Placed Historic 544 Crore Bid For Team India Jersey

Melanie Perkins, the co-founder and CEO of Canva, transformed the way people design by making professional-quality tools accessible to everyone. Starting out in Perth, Australia, she first launched Fusion Books, an online platform for school yearbooks, which laid the foundation for Canva. In 2012, along with Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams, she founded Canva with a mission to democratize design. Despite initial investor rejections, Perkins grew Canva into a multi-billion-dollar company serving millions worldwide. Known for her humble and mission-driven leadership, she has also championed philanthropic efforts through the Canva Foundation. Today, Perkins stands as one of the youngest self-made female tech billionaires, reshaping the global design industry and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.