Meet Woman Behind India's Most Beloved Beverage Frooti And Appy Fizz Who Built An Rs 8,000 Crore Empire After Joining This Company At Age...
Frooti And Appy Fizz Success Story: Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Parle Agro, has built an inspiring career. She is the driving force behind popular brands like Frooti and Appy Fizz, helping them become favourites across India.
Nadia Chauhan: Visionary Leader At Parle Agro
Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Parle Agro, has been instrumental in redefining the Indian beverage industry and positioning the company as a major player, alongside her sister Schauna Chauhan.
Nadia Chauhan: Joining Legacy At 17
In 2003, at just 17 years old, Nadia officially joined Parle Agro and immediately immersed herself in the company’s operations, demonstrating a deep passion for business and a strong drive to innovate.
Nadia Chauhan: Reinventing Iconic Brands
Nadia Chauhan played a transformative role in revamping Frooti, evolving it from a nostalgic childhood drink into a vibrant, youth-centric brand, making it one of India's most recognized and loved beverages today.
Nadia Chauhan: Creative Branding Genius
She is known for her bold marketing strategies and innovative branding, Nadia has consistently introduced campaigns and products that not only capture consumer interest but also create new standards within the Indian beverage industry.
Nadia Chauhan: Building On Storied History
The Parle Group, founded by Mohanlal Chauhan in 1929, initially began with confectionery before branching into beverages in 1959, later creating iconic brands like Limca, Maaza, Gold Spot, and Thums Up.
Nadia Chauhan: Education, Age And Early Passion
Nadia (age 40 years) was Born in California and raised in Mumbai, she completed her commerce studies at H.R. College before officially joining the family business, bringing a fresh, global perspective to Parle Agro’s growth strategy.
Nadia Chauhan: Celebrated Achievements
Nadia’s leadership and impact have been widely recognized, with her being listed among Fortune India's "40 Under 40 Most Powerful Women" in 2019, a testament to her vision and strategic acumen.
Nadia Chauhan: Driving Massive Growth
Under Nadia’s leadership, Parle Agro grew from a Rs 300 crore company to an Rs 8,000 crore powerhouse, and the company now aims to achieve an ambitious target of Rs 20,000 crore in revenue by 2030. (Image Credit: @nadiachauhan/Insta)
