Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2981543https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-woman-born-with-birth-complication-faced-seven-job-rejections-fell-into-depression-later-became-one-of-india-s-youngest-ceos-her-net-worth-is-2981543
NewsPhotosMeet Woman Born With Birth Complication, Faced Seven Job Rejections, Fell Into Depression, Later Became One Of India’s Youngest CEOs — Her Net Worth Is…
photoDetails

Meet Woman Born With Birth Complication, Faced Seven Job Rejections, Fell Into Depression, Later Became One Of India’s Youngest CEOs — Her Net Worth Is…

Radhika Gupta’s journey is one of courage, determination, and self-acceptance. Born with a birth complication and later battling depression after multiple job rejections, she refused to give up.

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Radhika Gupta – A Story of Strength and Success

1/9
Radhika Gupta – A Story of Strength and Success

Radhika Gupta is the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, one of India’s fastest-growing asset management companies. Known for her inspiring journey, she has become a powerful voice in the corporate world, especially for young professionals.

 

Follow Us

Born With a Challenge

2/9
Born With a Challenge

Radhika was born in Pakistan in 1983 during her father’s diplomatic posting. At birth, she suffered a medical complication that left her with a “broken neck.” However, her parents ensured she grew up strong and confident, never letting the challenge define her.

 

Follow Us

A Global Upbringing

3/9
A Global Upbringing

As the daughter of an Indian Foreign Service officer, Radhika grew up across Nigeria, the U.S., and India. This multicultural environment shaped her personality, broadened her perspective, and gave her the confidence to dream big.

 

Follow Us

Academic Excellence

4/9
Academic Excellence

Radhika studied at the University of Pennsylvania, completing the prestigious Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology. She earned dual degrees in Economics and Computer Science, showcasing her brilliant academic abilities early on.

 

Follow Us

Struggles and Mental Health Battle

5/9
Struggles and Mental Health Battle

Despite her achievements, life wasn’t easy. At just 22, after facing seven job rejections, she fell into depression. She once shared, “I looked out the window and thought of jumping.” But a friend’s timely support helped her seek treatment and recover.

 

Follow Us

Turning Point – A New Beginning

6/9
Turning Point – A New Beginning

Her breakthrough came with a job at McKinsey, followed by experience at AQR Capital Management. Later, she co-founded Forefront Capital Management with her husband, which was acquired by Edelweiss in 2014 — marking the beginning of her rise in the investment world.

 

Follow Us

Leading Edelweiss Mutual Fund

7/9
Leading Edelweiss Mutual Fund

As CEO, Radhika led major initiatives like the launch of the Bharat Bond ETF, expansion of the company’s asset base, and acquisition of JP Morgan’s mutual fund business in India. Today, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 41 crore.

 

Follow Us

Message of Self-Acceptance

8/9
Message of Self-Acceptance

Radhika proudly embraces her uniqueness. She once said, “Yes, I have a squint in my eyes and a broken neck. What’s unique about you?” Her journey reminds us that imperfections don’t stop success — they shape it.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth

9/9
Net Worth

According to estimates by the Times of India, Radhika Gupta’s net worth is around Rs 41 crore — a reflection of her discipline, growth, and impactful decision-making in the financial world.

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
WPL 2026 auction
Top Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Gajar ka halwa recipe
Make Your Favourite Gajar Ka Halwa In Just 10 Minutes!
camera icon10
title
Kasmir valley
From Fairy Tale Valleys To Snowy Secrets — 10 Hidden Places In Kashmir You Must Visit
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Whose Father Was A Bus Conductor, Worked As Sales Assistant, But Dreamed Of Becoming Pilot – Guess Who?
camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk And...