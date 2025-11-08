Meet Woman Born With Birth Complication, Faced Seven Job Rejections, Fell Into Depression, Later Became One Of India’s Youngest CEOs — Her Net Worth Is…
Radhika Gupta’s journey is one of courage, determination, and self-acceptance. Born with a birth complication and later battling depression after multiple job rejections, she refused to give up.
Radhika Gupta – A Story of Strength and Success
Radhika Gupta is the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, one of India’s fastest-growing asset management companies. Known for her inspiring journey, she has become a powerful voice in the corporate world, especially for young professionals.
Born With a Challenge
Radhika was born in Pakistan in 1983 during her father’s diplomatic posting. At birth, she suffered a medical complication that left her with a “broken neck.” However, her parents ensured she grew up strong and confident, never letting the challenge define her.
A Global Upbringing
As the daughter of an Indian Foreign Service officer, Radhika grew up across Nigeria, the U.S., and India. This multicultural environment shaped her personality, broadened her perspective, and gave her the confidence to dream big.
Academic Excellence
Radhika studied at the University of Pennsylvania, completing the prestigious Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology. She earned dual degrees in Economics and Computer Science, showcasing her brilliant academic abilities early on.
Struggles and Mental Health Battle
Despite her achievements, life wasn’t easy. At just 22, after facing seven job rejections, she fell into depression. She once shared, “I looked out the window and thought of jumping.” But a friend’s timely support helped her seek treatment and recover.
Turning Point – A New Beginning
Her breakthrough came with a job at McKinsey, followed by experience at AQR Capital Management. Later, she co-founded Forefront Capital Management with her husband, which was acquired by Edelweiss in 2014 — marking the beginning of her rise in the investment world.
Leading Edelweiss Mutual Fund
As CEO, Radhika led major initiatives like the launch of the Bharat Bond ETF, expansion of the company’s asset base, and acquisition of JP Morgan’s mutual fund business in India. Today, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 41 crore.
Message of Self-Acceptance
Radhika proudly embraces her uniqueness. She once said, “Yes, I have a squint in my eyes and a broken neck. What’s unique about you?” Her journey reminds us that imperfections don’t stop success — they shape it.
Net Worth
According to estimates by the Times of India, Radhika Gupta’s net worth is around Rs 41 crore — a reflection of her discipline, growth, and impactful decision-making in the financial world.
