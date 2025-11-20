Meet Woman Who Began Her Startup Journey at 50, Today She’s One Of India’s Richest Self-Made Women With Net Worth Of Rs 4,08,02,00,00,000 – She Is…

Advertisement
Falguni Nayar’s journey is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. Starting Nykaa at the age of 50, she transformed India’s beauty market and built a billion-dollar empire from scratch. 

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
India’s Richest Self-Made Woman

India’s Richest Self-Made Woman

Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, is one of India’s biggest entrepreneurial success stories. She built Nykaa into a beauty and lifestyle powerhouse and today holds a net worth of Rs 40,802 crore, making her one of India’s richest self-made women. Her journey proves that belief, courage, and timing can reshape industries.

The Birth of Nykaa

The Birth of Nykaa

When Nykaa was born, buying beauty products online was practically unheard of. E-commerce was still growing in India, and beauty was a category brands never imagined selling digitally. But Nayar saw a massive gap and believed Indian women deserved access to global-quality beauty products at the click of a button. That vision disrupted the entire market.

Starting Up at 50

Starting Up at 50

Falguni Nayar began Nykaa at 50, proving that it’s never too late to start something new. After decades in finance, she stepped out of her comfort zone to chase a dream. Her story continues to inspire countless aspiring entrepreneurs who think age might limit success.

Big Leap From Kotak to Entrepreneurship

Big Leap From Kotak to Entrepreneurship

At the peak of her corporate career as Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra, Nayar felt a strong desire to build something of her own. In 2012, she quit her high-profile job and launched Nykaa from her father’s small office. Even without a tech background or personal obsession with beauty, she believed women needed trusted guidance and better choices.

Why the Name ‘Nykaa’?

Why the Name ‘Nykaa’?

The name Nykaa comes from the Sanskrit word meaning “heroine”—a woman in the spotlight. True to its name, the platform aimed to empower women by helping them discover beauty products confidently and conveniently.

Early Struggles

Early Struggles

Nykaa’s early days were far from glamorous.

- The website often crashed under just 100 orders.

- CTOs and team members came and went.

- They lacked a proper ERP system.

But Nayar refused to give up. A major breakthrough came when Nykaa participated in the Google Online Shopping Festival, which boosted sales and visibility, proving the model could scale.

Revolutionising India’s Beauty Shopping Experience

Revolutionising India’s Beauty Shopping Experience

Nykaa changed how Indians shop for beauty:

- Over 850 brands and 35,000+ products curated thoughtfully

- A trusted destination for skincare, haircare, makeup & more

- First to bring global luxury beauty brands to Indian consumers

Expansion into physical stores through Nykaa Luxe and Nykaa On Trend  

By 2021, Nykaa’s valuation soared to $2.3 billion, making it one of India’s most successful beauty platforms.

A Family-Led Growth Story

A Family-Led Growth Story

Nayar’s children also play key roles in Nykaa’s growth:

- Adwaita Nayar, her daughter, leads Nykaa Fashion and has helped build it into a major vertical.

- Anchit Nayar, her son, oversees retail and e-commerce, driving expansion and customer experience.

Together, they’ve turned Nykaa into a multi-category lifestyle giant.

A Legacy That Inspires Millions

A Legacy That Inspires Millions

Falguni Nayar’s journey proves that age, background, or obstacles cannot stop a determined dreamer. Nykaa’s rise from a small office to a billion-dollar empire shows the power of vision, hard work, and fearless decisions. As she leads Nykaa into its next chapter, her story continues to inspire entrepreneurs—especially women—across India.

