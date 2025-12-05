Advertisement
Meet Woman Who Came To India As a Tourist, Married An Indian & Built Rs 1,000,000,000,000 Empire—She Is Ratan Tata’s…

Simone Tata, a Swiss woman who first came to India as a tourist, went on to become one of the most influential business leaders in the Tata Group. She married Naval Tata in 1955 and later transformed Lakmé into a household cosmetics brand. 

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
A visionary business leader, Simone Tata, a Swiss-born entrepreneur who became part of the Tata family, played a key role in shaping India’s beauty and retail markets. She is closely related to Ratan Tata and built a business empire worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

 

Simone Tata passes away at 95

Simone Tata passes away at 95

Simone Tata, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, passed away on December 5 at the age of 95. She had been undergoing treatment and was shifted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in August.

 

Family and Personal Life

Family and Personal Life

Simone Tata is survived by her son Noel Tata, daughter-in-law Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya and Leah. After retiring, she stayed away from the public eye and was last seen at Ratan Tata’s funeral in October 2024.

 

From Switzerland to India

From Switzerland to India

Born in 1930 in Geneva, Simone completed her education at Geneva University. In 1953, she came to India as a tourist and met Naval H Tata, father of Ratan Tata. They married in 1955, and she chose to make India her home forever.

 

Beginning her business journey

Beginning her business journey

Simone joined Tata Group in 1962 as Managing Director of Lakmé, despite having no prior business experience. Her strong understanding of cosmetics helped Lakmé become one of India’s first successful beauty brands.

 

How she made Lakmé a household name

How she made Lakmé a household name

Lakmé was created after Jawaharlal Nehru urged Tata Group to make an affordable Indian makeup brand so that women wouldn’t depend on costly foreign products. Under Simone’s leadership, Lakmé grew rapidly, earning her the post of Chairperson in 1982 and a seat on Tata Industries board in 1987.

 

The turning point: Building Trent

The turning point: Building Trent

In 1996, Simone Tata led the sale of Lakmé to Hindustan Unilever. Using the funds, she established Trent Ltd, launching popular retail brands like Westside, Zudio, Utsa, and Star Bazaar. By December 2023, Trent’s market value crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

 

Her legacy beyond business

Her legacy beyond business

Simone Tata also contributed to social and cultural development as Chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Institute and Trustee of Children of the World India. Celebrated for her vision and leadership, she remains one of the most influential women in India’s business history.

 

