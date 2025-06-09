Meet Woman Who Left Home At 15, Slept At Railway Station, Earned Rs 20 Per Day, Now Owns Rs 1000000000 Brand– Her Business Is…
Chinu Kala left home as a teenager with almost nothing. After years of struggle and small jobs, she built a successful brand worth crores. Her inspiring journey is proof that resilience can change everything.
From Railway Station to Rs 100 Crore Empire
Meet Chinu Kala – a woman who ran away from home at 15, spent nights on a railway platform, worked for just Rs 20 a day, and went on to build a Rs 100 crore jewelry brand.
A Teenager Alone With Rs 300
At just 15, Chinu left home after a family dispute. With Rs 300 and a bag of clothes, she reached Mumbai and spent two nights at the railway station—her journey of survival had just begun.
Rs 20 A Day Job & Countless Struggles
Chinu started selling knives and coasters door-to-door, earning Rs 20 per day. She also worked as a waitress and receptionist—each role taught her resilience and people skills.
Turning Point
Working at a clothing store, Chinu learned how customer service and presentation could influence sales. These experiences unknowingly laid the foundation for her future brand.
The Birth of Rubans Accessories
In 2014, Chinu launched Rubans Accessories with just Rs 3 lakh, setting up a kiosk in a mall. Her unique designs and customer-first approach soon won hearts across India.
From Mall Kiosk to Million Orders
Today, Rubans has sold over 10 lakh accessories. The brand operates in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Hyderabad, offering trendy, premium fashion jewellery loved by millions.
Shark Tank India Fame
In Season 2 of Shark Tank India, Chinu impressed investors and secured Rs 1.5 crore from Sharks Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh—marking a new chapter in her brand’s growth.
A Billion-Rupee Dream Realised
Now the proud owner of a Rs 100 crore brand, Chinu Kala lives in a 5000 sq ft house. Her journey is a shining example of grit, self-belief, and what’s possible when you never give up.
