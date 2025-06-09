Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913308https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-woman-who-left-home-at-15-slept-at-railway-station-earned-rs-20-per-day-now-owns-rs-1000000000-brand-her-business-is-2913308
NewsPhotosMeet Woman Who Left Home At 15, Slept At Railway Station, Earned Rs 20 Per Day, Now Owns Rs 1000000000 Brand– Her Business Is…
photoDetails

Meet Woman Who Left Home At 15, Slept At Railway Station, Earned Rs 20 Per Day, Now Owns Rs 1000000000 Brand– Her Business Is…

Chinu Kala left home as a teenager with almost nothing. After years of struggle and small jobs, she built a successful brand worth crores. Her inspiring journey is proof that resilience can change everything.

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Follow Us

From Railway Station to Rs 100 Crore Empire

1/8
From Railway Station to Rs 100 Crore Empire

Meet Chinu Kala – a woman who ran away from home at 15, spent nights on a railway platform, worked for just Rs 20 a day, and went on to build a Rs 100 crore jewelry brand.

 

Follow Us

A Teenager Alone With Rs 300

2/8
A Teenager Alone With Rs 300

At just 15, Chinu left home after a family dispute. With Rs 300 and a bag of clothes, she reached Mumbai and spent two nights at the railway station—her journey of survival had just begun.

 

Follow Us

Rs 20 A Day Job & Countless Struggles

3/8
Rs 20 A Day Job & Countless Struggles

Chinu started selling knives and coasters door-to-door, earning Rs 20 per day. She also worked as a waitress and receptionist—each role taught her resilience and people skills.

 

Follow Us

Turning Point

4/8
Turning Point

Working at a clothing store, Chinu learned how customer service and presentation could influence sales. These experiences unknowingly laid the foundation for her future brand.

 

Follow Us

The Birth of Rubans Accessories

5/8
The Birth of Rubans Accessories

In 2014, Chinu launched Rubans Accessories with just Rs 3 lakh, setting up a kiosk in a mall. Her unique designs and customer-first approach soon won hearts across India.

 

Follow Us

From Mall Kiosk to Million Orders

6/8
From Mall Kiosk to Million Orders

Today, Rubans has sold over 10 lakh accessories. The brand operates in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Hyderabad, offering trendy, premium fashion jewellery loved by millions.

 

Follow Us

Shark Tank India Fame

7/8
Shark Tank India Fame

In Season 2 of Shark Tank India, Chinu impressed investors and secured Rs 1.5 crore from Sharks Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh—marking a new chapter in her brand’s growth.

 

Follow Us

A Billion-Rupee Dream Realised

8/8
A Billion-Rupee Dream Realised

Now the proud owner of a Rs 100 crore brand, Chinu Kala lives in a 5000 sq ft house. Her journey is a shining example of grit, self-belief, and what’s possible when you never give up.

 

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyChinu KalaChinu Kala Success StoryRubans Accessories
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 9- 15: Your Body Is Reacting To Emotional Tides THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime drinks
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon8
title
Ajay Devgn
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
camera icon6
title
Elephant
Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK