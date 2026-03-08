Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3024816https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-woman-who-once-served-food-at-stadium-struggled-to-pay-rent-now-ceo-of-rs-2-14-lakh-crore-tech-giant-her-net-worth-is-3024816
NewsPhotosMeet woman who once served food at stadium, struggled to pay rent, now CEO of Rs 2.14 lakh crore tech giant — Her net worth is…
photoDetails

Meet woman who once served food at stadium, struggled to pay rent, now CEO of Rs 2.14 lakh crore tech giant — Her net worth is…

Yamini Rangan’s journey from financial struggle to leading a global tech company is truly inspiring. Born in Coimbatore, she moved to the United States with big dreams but faced tough early days, even working as a food server and struggling to pay rent. 

Updated:Mar 08, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Yamini Rangan

1/8
Meet Yamini Rangan

Yamini Rangan is among the highest-paid Indian-origin CEOs in the United States. She currently leads HubSpot, a major technology firm valued at about $25.66 billion (around Rs 2.14 lakh crore). Her journey—from financial struggles to leading a global tech company—has become an inspiring success story.

 

Follow Us

Born In Coimbatore, Big Dreams Ahead

2/8
Born In Coimbatore, Big Dreams Ahead

Yamini Rangan was born and raised in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. At the age of 21, she moved to the United States to pursue better opportunities. The early days were challenging, as she had little money, no job, and had to adapt to a completely new environment.

 

Follow Us

Struggled Financially In Early Years

3/8
Struggled Financially In Early Years

 Life in the U.S. was not easy for Yamini. Much of her income went toward rent and basic expenses. According to reports, there was a time when she had only $150 left in her bank account, forcing her to carefully manage every expense.

 

Follow Us

First Job As Food Server

4/8
First Job As Food Server

Before entering the corporate world, Yamini worked as a food server at a football stadium in Atlanta. Despite the struggles, she chose not to seek financial help from her parents, determined to build her life independently.

 

Follow Us

Strong Academic Background

5/8
Strong Academic Background

 Before moving abroad, Yamini completed her Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. Later, she pursued an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, which helped shape her career in technology and business leadership.

 

Follow Us

Career At Global Tech Companies

6/8
Career At Global Tech Companies

Over the years, Yamini worked with several major tech companies, including Lucent Technologies, SAP, Workday, and Dropbox. In these roles, she focused on customer success, digital transformation, and product strategy.

 

Follow Us

Became CEO Of HubSpot

7/8
Became CEO Of HubSpot

Yamini joined HubSpot in 2020 as Chief Customer Officer. Within a year, she was promoted to CEO, taking charge during the COVID-19 pandemic and guiding the company through a rapidly changing digital landscape.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth And Global Recognition

8/8
Net Worth And Global Recognition

According to estimates by QuiverQuant, Yamini Rangan’s net worth is around Rs 484 crore. Today, she is counted among the most influential Indian-origin women CEOs in the U.S., inspiring many young professionals with her journey from a stadium server to the head of a multi-billion-dollar tech company.

 

Follow Us
business success storyYamini Rangan Success StoryWomens day 2026Yamini Rangan
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Is Ranveer Singh’s epic releasing on March 18 or 19? Paid preview prices, runtime, how to book tickets, Bombay Rockers connection & New FA9LA track — All you need to know
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026: Finn Allen as opener, suspense over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check all names
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly health horoscope for March 9–15, 2026: Prioritise regular health check-ups, zodiacs
camera icon8
title
Technology
India Customs Gold Limit For NRIs Explained: Rs 75,000 duty-free limit, laptop and camera rules under new baggage rules 2026
camera icon7
title
Auto news
World’s fastest cars: 531 kmph top speed, 0–100 kmh in just 2.2 seconds; check 7 speed machines with no limits