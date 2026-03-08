Meet woman who once served food at stadium, struggled to pay rent, now CEO of Rs 2.14 lakh crore tech giant — Her net worth is…
Yamini Rangan’s journey from financial struggle to leading a global tech company is truly inspiring. Born in Coimbatore, she moved to the United States with big dreams but faced tough early days, even working as a food server and struggling to pay rent.
Meet Yamini Rangan
Yamini Rangan is among the highest-paid Indian-origin CEOs in the United States. She currently leads HubSpot, a major technology firm valued at about $25.66 billion (around Rs 2.14 lakh crore). Her journey—from financial struggles to leading a global tech company—has become an inspiring success story.
Born In Coimbatore, Big Dreams Ahead
Yamini Rangan was born and raised in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. At the age of 21, she moved to the United States to pursue better opportunities. The early days were challenging, as she had little money, no job, and had to adapt to a completely new environment.
Struggled Financially In Early Years
Life in the U.S. was not easy for Yamini. Much of her income went toward rent and basic expenses. According to reports, there was a time when she had only $150 left in her bank account, forcing her to carefully manage every expense.
First Job As Food Server
Before entering the corporate world, Yamini worked as a food server at a football stadium in Atlanta. Despite the struggles, she chose not to seek financial help from her parents, determined to build her life independently.
Strong Academic Background
Before moving abroad, Yamini completed her Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. Later, she pursued an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, which helped shape her career in technology and business leadership.
Career At Global Tech Companies
Over the years, Yamini worked with several major tech companies, including Lucent Technologies, SAP, Workday, and Dropbox. In these roles, she focused on customer success, digital transformation, and product strategy.
Became CEO Of HubSpot
Yamini joined HubSpot in 2020 as Chief Customer Officer. Within a year, she was promoted to CEO, taking charge during the COVID-19 pandemic and guiding the company through a rapidly changing digital landscape.
Net Worth And Global Recognition
According to estimates by QuiverQuant, Yamini Rangan’s net worth is around Rs 484 crore. Today, she is counted among the most influential Indian-origin women CEOs in the U.S., inspiring many young professionals with her journey from a stadium server to the head of a multi-billion-dollar tech company.
