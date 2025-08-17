Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2947272https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-woman-who-was-sent-to-orphanage-at-just-10-struggled-as-labourer-earning-rs-5-per-day-now-she-s-ceo-of-this-billion-dollar-company-she-is-2947272
NewsPhotosMeet Woman Who Was Sent To Orphanage At Just 10, Struggled As Labourer Earning Rs 5 Per Day, Now She’s CEO Of THIS Billion-Dollar Company; She Is...
photoDetails

Meet Woman Who Was Sent To Orphanage At Just 10, Struggled As Labourer Earning Rs 5 Per Day, Now She’s CEO Of THIS Billion-Dollar Company; She Is...

From a childhood filled with challenges to becoming a global success story, Jyothi Reddy's journey is one of resilience, determination, and hope. Her life proves that no matter where you start, it's where you choose to go that defines you.

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

A Story That Will Touch Your Heart

1/7
A Story That Will Touch Your Heart

You may have come across many rags-to-riches stories, but some journeys go beyond success — they inspire. This is the incredible life of Jyothi Reddy, who once earned just Rs 5 a day as a farm labourer and now runs a billion-dollar IT company in the United States. Her story is one of grit, sacrifice, and unwavering determination.

Follow Us

A Childhood Marked by Struggle

2/7
A Childhood Marked by Struggle

Born into a poor family of five in Telangana, Jyothi’s life changed forever at the age of 10, when her father, unable to support her, sent her to an orphanage. Despite the emotional trauma, she stayed strong, attended a government school, and silently held on to big dreams.

Follow Us

Married at 16, Mother of Two

3/7
Married at 16, Mother of Two

At just 16 years old, Jyothi was married off and soon became a mother to two daughters. With barely any resources, she worked as a labourer in farm fields, earning only Rs 5 a day. Life was harsh, but she never gave up on the idea of a better future for herself and her children.

Follow Us

Education Becomes Her Ladder

4/7
Education Becomes Her Ladder

Determined to change her circumstances, Jyothi pursued her BA in 1994 and completed her postgraduate degree in 1997. She took up a teaching job, earning just Rs 398 per month, and stitched clothes at night to support her family. Even then, she kept moving forward — slowly but surely.

Follow Us

A Spark of Hope — The U.S. Dream

5/7
A Spark of Hope — The U.S. Dream

Everything changed when a relative visiting from the United States spoke of life abroad. Motivated, Jyothi took up computer courses and later moved to the U.S. Starting from scratch, she worked odd jobs — from petrol stations to babysitting — and saved every dollar she could.

Follow Us

Building Her Empire

6/7
Building Her Empire

In 2001, with 40,000 dollars in savings, Jyothi founded Key Software Solutions. What began as a small tech venture slowly grew into a $15 million business, and by 2017, it evolved into a billion-dollar enterprise. Her rise was nothing short of extraordinary.

Follow Us

A Legacy of Inspiration

7/7
A Legacy of Inspiration

Jyothi Reddy’s journey from an orphanage to the boardroom of a billion-dollar company is a powerful lesson in resilience, hard work, and belief. Today, she’s not just a successful entrepreneur — she’s a symbol of hope for millions of women and girls who dare to dream beyond their circumstances.

(Images credit: @mkalanidhi/X, @NikinTharan/X, manjukalanidhi/Insta)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyJyothi ReddyJyothi Reddy success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL trade
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Could Be Traded Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For August 18- 24: Keep Your Phone Away From The Bed While Sleeping, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Baby AB’ Earns? Check IPL Salary, SA20 Earnings, Assets And More - In Pics
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For August 18- 24: This Week, Your Relationships Are Full Of Passion And Excitement; Zodiacs
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget AMT/AGS: Find Out 3 Best Automatic Cars For Rs 10 Lakh Budget - Hyundai, Honda And Tata
NEWS ON ONE CLICK