Meet Woman, Wife Of One Of India’s Youngest Billionaires, Visited PM Modi Because…, She Is Director Of…
Geetansha Sood is a businesswoman and serves as the director of Formation Ventures Private Limited, a company registered in 2020. While details about the company remain limited, her leadership role highlights her entrepreneurial mindset.
Geetansha Sood, the wife of OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, has been in the spotlight since their grand wedding in 2023. While Ritesh is widely known as one of India’s youngest billionaires, not much is known about Geetansha. Let’s take a closer look at her background, career, and why she visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Who Is Geetansha Sood?
Geetansha Sood hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is not just Ritesh Agarwal’s wife but also a businesswoman in her own right. She serves as the director of Formation Ventures Private Limited, a company registered in Kanpur in August 2020.
Geetansha Sood’s Role as a Director
Formation Ventures Private Limited operates as a privately held company with an authorized share capital of Rs 1 lakh. According to corporate records, Geetansha is one of two directors managing the firm. While details about the company’s operations remain limited, her leadership role suggests she has an entrepreneurial mindset.
Wedding of Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood
Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood tied the knot on March 7, 2023, in a lavish ceremony at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The wedding was attended by several notable business leaders, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm CEO), Masayoshi Son (SoftBank CEO), and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart CEO). Their grand reception became a major event in the corporate world.
Visit to PM Narendra Modi
Ahead of their wedding, Ritesh Agarwal, his mother, and Geetansha Sood visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to personally invite him to the ceremony. The couple was seen seeking blessings from the Prime Minister, and the pictures from their visit quickly went viral on social media.
Ritesh Agarwal’s Inspirational Journey
Ritesh Agarwal’s journey from a small town in Odisha to becoming one of India’s youngest billionaires is truly inspiring. He founded OYO Rooms in 2013 at the age of 19, and today, the company operates in over 800 cities across 80 countries. His success story continues to be a source of motivation for aspiring entrepreneurs.
A Power Couple in the Business World
While Ritesh Agarwal is celebrated for his business achievements, Geetansha Sood is making her mark as well. With her role as a company director and her strong presence in the corporate world, she adds to the power couple’s growing influence. As they step into this new chapter of their lives, all eyes remain on their journey ahead!
(Image Credits: weddingz.in/Z, @riteshagar/X, riteshagar/Insta)
Trending Photos