Meet World’s 10 Richest Families: Walmart’s Walton Family Leads, Is Any Indian Name On The List? Full Ranking Inside
Spanning retail, oil, luxury and media, the world’s richest families reflect how long-standing businesses and strategic control continue to shape global wealth. While the list is dominated by global giants, it also features a notable name from India, making it worth a closer look.
The Waltons (USA)
The Walton family tops the global ranking with a staggering net worth of $513.4 billion, making them the richest family in the world. As majority owners of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, their wealth has crossed the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time. Walmart’s network of over 10,700 stores worldwide, serving millions of customers weekly, continues to fuel the family’s fortune.
Al Nahyan Family (UAE)
With a combined net worth of $335.9 billion, the Al Nahyan family ranks among the most powerful dynasties globally. As the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, they control a major share of the UAE’s oil wealth. Under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the family has expanded aggressively into technology, artificial intelligence and digital assets, strengthening its global influence beyond energy.
Al Saud Family (Saudi Arabia)
The Al Saud family, Saudi Arabia’s ruling royal house, has an estimated net worth of $213.6 billion. Most of the family’s wealth comes from oil, primarily through state-controlled giant Saudi Aramco. While the family includes thousands of members, a significant portion of the wealth is concentrated among senior royals, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Al Thani Family (Qatar)
Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family also commands an estimated net worth of $213.6 billion. Their fortune is largely driven by the country’s vast natural gas reserves, which have made Qatar one of the richest nations per capita. The family also holds major global investments across real estate, infrastructure and finance.
Hermès Family (France)
The Hermès family has built and preserved a fortune worth $184.5 billion across six generations. Renowned for ultra-luxury products such as the iconic Birkin handbag, Hermès thrives on exceptional craftsmanship, limited production and strong family ownership—helping the brand remain one of the most exclusive names in global luxury.
Koch Family (USA)
With an estimated net worth of $150.5 billion, the Koch family controls Koch Industries, one of the largest private conglomerates in the United States. Its businesses span energy, chemicals, paper and agriculture, while the family is also widely known for its political influence and philanthropic initiatives.
Mars Family (USA)
The Mars family’s wealth stands at around $143.4 billion, built on iconic brands such as M&M’s, Snickers and Mars chocolates. Beyond confectionery, the family earns heavily from its fast-growing pet-care business, with strategic acquisitions and consistent dividends driving long-term growth.
Ambani Family (India)
India’s sole representative on the list, the Ambani family, has a combined net worth of $105.6 billion. Led by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries operates across oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom (Jio), retail and renewable energy. The empire traces its roots to Dhirubhai Ambani’s humble beginnings in the 1950s, making it one of India’s most remarkable business success stories.
Wertheimer Family (France)
With a net worth of $85.6 billion, the Wertheimer family owns luxury fashion powerhouse Chanel. By keeping the company private and tightly controlled, the family has benefited immensely from the global boom in high-end fashion while preserving the brand’s exclusivity and legacy.
Thomson Family (Canada)
Rounding off the list, the Canada-based Thomson family has a net worth of $82.1 billion. The family controls Thomson Reuters, a global leader in financial data, legal information and media. What began as a small newspaper investment in the 1930s has grown into a worldwide information empire.
(Images credit: nealtaparia/X, @TheIndexInsider/X, @olubori33/X, @GeniusBusiness_/X,@nettermike/X, @mari_2527/X)
Trending Photos