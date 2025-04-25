Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891184https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-world-s-richest-beggar-owns-flats-worth-rs-1-4-crore-kids-studied-in-top-convent-school-know-all-about-his-net-worth-2891184
NewsPhotosMeet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore, Kids Studied In Top Convent School– Know All About His Net Worth
photoDetails

Meet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore, Kids Studied In Top Convent School– Know All About His Net Worth

 The term "beggar" often brings to mind images of poverty and struggle—people facing hardship, living on the streets, and battling for survival. However, in an unexpected twist, some have managed to turn begging into a source of wealth and success. One such person is Bharat Jain, the world’s richest beggar, whose story challenges conventional notions of poverty.

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet the World’s Richest Beggar

1/8
Meet the World’s Richest Beggar

When it comes to unexpected success stories, Bharat Jain tops the list. Often seen outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Azad Maidan, Jain may appear like any other beggar—but beneath that modest exterior is a man who has quietly built a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore. From real estate to steady income, he’s far wealthier than many white-collar professionals.

 

Follow Us

Humble Beginnings, Big Dreams

2/8
Humble Beginnings, Big Dreams

Bharat Jain didn’t grow up with luxury. His family faced constant financial struggles, and basic necessities like food and shelter were hard to come by. With no access to formal education, the odds were stacked against him. But Jain’s story proves that even the most modest beginnings can lead to incredible wealth when paired with determination and smart choices.

 

Follow Us

A Daily Income That Surprises Many

3/8
A Daily Income That Surprises Many

For the past four decades, begging has been Jain’s full-time job. He works 10–12 hours a day, seven days a week, without breaks. Reports suggest his daily earnings range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, bringing his monthly income to around Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000. It’s more than what many entry-level corporate jobs in India offer!

 

Follow Us

Two Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

4/8
Two Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

Jain didn’t let his earnings go to waste. He invested smartly, purchasing two flats in Mumbai valued at a combined Rs 1.4 crore. These spacious homes house his entire family—his wife, two sons, father, and brother—offering them a lifestyle far from the one he once knew.

 

Follow Us

Commercial Property That Pays Monthly

5/8
Commercial Property That Pays Monthly

In addition to residential real estate, Bharat Jain owns two shops in Thane. These properties bring in a rental income of Rs 30,000 every month. This passive income adds stability and ensures financial security for the family. It's proof that Jain not only earns—he invests wisely.

 

Follow Us

A Family That Grew With Him

6/8
A Family That Grew With Him

Thanks to his financial success, Jain's two sons attended a well-known convent school in Mumbai and completed their education. Today, they help manage the family-run stationery business, which serves as an additional source of income. Despite their growing financial independence, the family has mixed feelings about Jain continuing to beg.

 

Follow Us

Still Begging, Despite Millions

7/8
Still Begging, Despite Millions

Even with significant assets and a stable family business, Bharat Jain continues to beg in Mumbai. Why? Some say it’s habit. Others believe it’s humility. Whatever the reason, Jain remains committed to the routine that once helped him survive—even though he now lives a life far richer than most imagine.

 

Follow Us

Rs 7.5 Crore Net Worth & Still Counting

8/8
Rs 7.5 Crore Net Worth & Still Counting

From begging on the streets to owning crores worth of real estate, Bharat Jain’s journey is truly one-of-a-kind. With a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, he redefines what success can look like—even from the most unexpected beginnings. His story is a powerful reminder that sometimes, fortune truly does favor the persistent.

(Images Credit: GeminiAI & ChatGPT)

Follow Us
world's richest beggarBharat JainRichest Beggar in WorldBharat Jain Success Story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
Pope Francis
From Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life
camera icon8
title
world's richest beggar
Meet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore, Kids Studied In Top Convent School– Know All About His Net Worth
camera icon10
title
hidden beaches
8 Hidden Beaches Near Mumbai For Peaceful Escape And Tranquil Getaway
camera icon5
title
Auto news
25 Visa-Free Countries For Indians: Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations - Last One's A Party Paradise!
camera icon6
title
World's Most Beautiful Woman
Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman, Who Married Thrice And Eats Raw Vegan Diet, Her Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK