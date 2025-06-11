Meet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Two Flats In Mumbai, Sons Studied In Top Convent School, Monthly Income Ranges From Rs 60,000 To....; His Net Worth Will Shock You
The word “beggar” usually makes us think of hardship, hunger, and a life lived on the streets. But Bharat Jain’s story flips that idea on its head. Known as the world’s richest beggar, he has built a fortune through years of persistence and smart decisions. From owning property worth crores to ensuring a good education for his children, Jain’s journey is a powerful reminder that success can come from even the most unexpected paths.
Meet the World’s Richest Beggar
Bharat Jain is often spotted outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Azad Maidan—seemingly just another beggar. But behind the worn clothes and quiet demeanor lies a man whose net worth is estimated at Rs 7.5 crore. He is considered the richest beggar in the world, thanks to his surprising earnings and smart investments.
Humble Beginnings, Hard Life
Bharat Jain didn’t come from wealth. Born into poverty, he had no access to formal education. His family struggled to make ends meet—sometimes even putting food on the table was a challenge. Yet, Jain remained persistent. He began begging not out of choice but necessity, and over time, turned it into a livelihood.
Shocking Daily Income From Begging
For nearly 40 years, Jain has begged full-time, working 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week, without taking vacations or days off. Surprisingly, his daily income ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, meaning he makes about Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 every month—comparable to or even higher than many entry-level jobs in corporate India.
Owns Residential Property Worth Rs 1.4 Crore
Jain didn’t squander his earnings. He purchased two residential flats in Mumbai, which are currently valued at Rs 1.4 crore combined. These flats provide a comfortable life for his wife, two sons, father, and brother, offering them security and a lifestyle far removed from the one Jain grew up with.
Additional Income from Commercial Shops
In addition to residential real estate, Jain owns two shops in Thane, which he has rented out. These bring in a passive rental income of Rs 30,000 every month. This diversification has helped him build a stable financial foundation, showing remarkable investment acumen despite having no formal education.
Educated Sons, Family Business
With the money he earned, Jain ensured his two sons received quality education from a well-known convent school in Mumbai. Today, both sons have joined the family’s stationery business, which serves as another stream of income. The family now lives a secure, middle-class life—something Jain had once only dreamed of.
Why Does He Still Beg?
Despite owning property and having multiple income sources, Jain continues to beg. Some believe it’s out of habit, while others see it as humility. His family has reportedly urged him to stop, especially now that they are financially secure—but Jain prefers to stick to the routine that helped him survive for decades.
Rs 7.5 Crore Net Worth—And Counting
From living hand-to-mouth to becoming a crorepati, Bharat Jain’s life is a story of grit, savings, and surprising financial decisions. With a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, he proves that even in the most unlikely places, ambition and patience can lead to success. His journey challenges every stereotype—and inspires many.
(Images credit: Gemini AI)
