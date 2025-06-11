Meet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Two Flats In Mumbai, Sons Studied In Top Convent School, Monthly Income Ranges From Rs 60,000 To....; His Net Worth Will Shock You

photoDetails

The word “beggar” usually makes us think of hardship, hunger, and a life lived on the streets. But Bharat Jain’s story flips that idea on its head. Known as the world’s richest beggar, he has built a fortune through years of persistence and smart decisions. From owning property worth crores to ensuring a good education for his children, Jain’s journey is a powerful reminder that success can come from even the most unexpected paths.