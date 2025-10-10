Advertisement
Meet World's Richest Beggar Who Earns Rs 75,000 A Month, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging– His Net Worth Is…..
Meet World’s Richest Beggar Who Earns Rs 75,000 A Month, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging– His Net Worth Is…..

He’s often spotted outside Mumbai’s busy streets, living a life that seems ordinary. But behind his humble appearance lies a story that will leave you stunned — about wealth, hard work, and an unexpected twist. Meet the man many call the world’s richest beggar.

Oct 10, 2025
World’s Richest Beggar – Meet Bharat Jain

He’s often seen outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Azad Maidan, looking like any other beggar. But behind those humble clothes lies a shocking truth — Bharat Jain is believed to be the world’s richest beggar, with an estimated net worth of Rs 7.5 crore!

 

From Poverty To Persistence

Born into extreme poverty, Bharat Jain had no access to formal education. His family struggled to afford even basic meals. Out of sheer necessity, he started begging — not by choice, but to survive. Yet, his consistency over decades turned begging into a full-time livelihood.

 

Works Harder Than Most Professionals

For nearly 40 years, Jain has begged 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week — no holidays, no breaks. His daily earnings? Around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, which adds up to Rs 60,000–Rs 75,000 a month, as per ET reports.

Owns Two Flats in Mumbai

Unlike many who live day-to-day, Jain saved and invested his earnings wisely. He owns two residential flats in Mumbai, worth around Rs 1.4 crore together. These homes now provide comfort and stability to his wife, two sons, father, and brother.

 

Passive Income From Shops In Thane

His investments don’t stop there! Jain also owns two shops in Thane, which he rents out — earning an additional Rs 30,000 per month in passive income. Despite no formal education, his financial sense is impressive.

 

Ensured Top Education For His Sons

With his hard-earned money, Jain ensured that both his sons studied in a well-known convent school in Mumbai. Today, they manage the family’s stationery business, helping the household maintain a stable, middle-class lifestyle.

 

Still Chooses To Beg

Even with wealth and security, Jain continues to beg at his usual spots. His family has asked him to stop, but he reportedly finds comfort in his old routine — the one that helped him survive and build everything he has today.

 

A Story That Redefines Success

From living hand-to-mouth to owning crores, Bharat Jain’s story is nothing short of inspiring. With a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, he’s living proof that discipline and savings can change any life — no matter where you start.

(Images credit: Gemini AI)

