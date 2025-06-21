Meet World’s Richest Beggar With Net Worth Of Rs 7,50,00,000, Owns Two Commercial Shops, Lives In Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore; He Is…
The word "beggar" usually evokes images of poverty, hardship, and life on the streets. It’s often associated with daily struggles for survival. But in a surprising turn, some individuals have managed to turn begging into an unlikely path to wealth. One remarkable example is Bharat Jain—widely known as the world’s richest beggar—whose story defies traditional ideas about poverty and success.
The Man Behind the Headlines
Meet Bharat Jain – often spotted outside CST or Azad Maidan in Mumbai, he might look like any other beggar. But what sets him apart is his massive net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, earned over decades through sheer persistence and smart financial decisions. His life is proof that appearances can be deceiving.
Humble Beginnings
Born into poverty, Jain’s early life was filled with financial struggles. His family often struggled to meet basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. Without access to formal education or stable work, Jain had little choice but to turn to begging. But instead of giving in to circumstances, he used them as motivation to build a better future.
40 Years of Relentless Work
Begging has been Jain’s full-time job for more than 40 years. He works tirelessly for 10–12 hours a day, seven days a week, with no holidays. His estimated daily income is Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, translating to Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 per month—more than many white-collar jobs in India.
Investing in Real Estate
Jain didn’t spend lavishly. Instead, he saved and invested. Over the years, he bought two spacious flats in Mumbai valued at a combined Rs 1.4 crore. These properties now house his wife, two sons, father, and brother—providing them a safe and secure life, a far cry from the hardships they once faced.
Passive Income from Shops
In addition to his residential properties, Bharat Jain owns two commercial shops in Thane, which he rents out. These shops earn him a steady Rs 30,000 per month in rental income. This stream of passive income adds to his financial stability and shows his smart approach to long-term wealth.
Education for the Next Generation
Thanks to his earnings and foresight, Jain ensured his children wouldn’t face the same hardships. Both sons were enrolled in a reputed convent school in Mumbai and completed their education. Today, they help manage the family's stationery business, providing the family with yet another source of regular income.
Why Does He Still Beg?
Despite having wealth, property, and a stable family business, Jain continues to beg on Mumbai’s streets. Why? Some say it’s simply a habit built over years. Others believe it’s a sign of humility. Whatever the reason, he remains committed to the daily routine that once helped him survive.
A Story That Redefines Success
From begging for survival to building a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, Bharat Jain’s journey is one of grit, discipline, and unlikely success. His life is a reminder that wealth can be built in unexpected ways—and that success isn’t always defined by a job title or a suit.
