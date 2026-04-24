Mutual Fund vs FD: Where should you park your emergency fund? Pros and cons explained
When it comes to investing your money, there is no one size fits all formula. Every individual’s needs are different, every situation is different. That said, an emergency fund is something we all need. Among several instruments of investments, mutual funds and FDs are one where you can park your money for emergency. Read on, the pros and cons of both these popular investment vehicles.
Mutual fund vs FD for emergency
An emergency fund is a pool of savings set aside for unexpected expenses such as medical emergencies, job loss or urgent repairs without sacrificing long-term investments or taking on debt. Choosing where to park your emergency fund needs careful consideration. If you are a risk-averse investor, Fixed Deposits (FDs) and liquid mutual funds are two of the main choices to park your money. Choosing between the two requires you to decide which one suits your financial requirements better.
Where to invest your emergency fund?
The best place to keep your emergency fund is where you can access the money quickly, safely and without risk. An emergency fund is your financial shock absorber, which should be parked in tools that are liquid, low-risk and reliable.
FDs
FDs are secured, low-risk investment options offered by banks and financial institutions where you deposit a lump sum for a set period of time at a predetermined interest rate. They have low liquidity and early withdrawal often incurs an added penalty. The interest income is added to the taxable income of the investor and taxed at the slab rate applicable to him.
Mutual Funds
A mutual fund is an investment tool that pools money from numerous investors and invests it in securities such as stocks, bonds and short-term debt. They provide high liquidity and are taxable based on capital gains and dividends.
Mutual fund vs FD for emergency
If you want same-day access to an emergency fund for an immediate emergency like hospital bills or travel tickets then FDs are better for you. Mutual funds are not good choices here as redemptions typically take up to 2 to 3 business days.
Mutual fund vs FD: Pros and cons
If there is an emergency situation but you can wait for a few days then mutual funds are better options. Liquid funds, overnight funds and arbitrage funds are a better option than FDs as they offer better returns and higher tax efficiency.
Mutual fund vs FD for giving tax efficiency
Mutual funds are generally more tax-efficient than FDs particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. Fixed deposits are a simple and effective choice for people in lower tax brackets. While FD interest is fully taxable at your income slab rate, mutual funds particularly debt and arbitrage funds offer better post-tax returns.
Mutual fund vs FD: Different individual choices
For an emergency fund, the best choice depends on whether you need instant liquidity or higher returns. FDs offer greater safety and immediate access while mutual funds provide better tax efficiency and potentially higher returns.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)
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