National Senior Citizen Day: 5 Special FD And Retirement Schemes For Financial Safety In Old Age

7 / 7

Debt Mutual Funds or Hybrid Mutual Funds with minimum to no equity exposure are a wise choice for senior citizens. If you are retired and want to temporarily park your money for the short term, you can consider short-term Debt Funds. These Debt Funds can give better returns than bank FDs. Additionally, if you would like some exposure to both Debt and Equity investments, Conservative Hybrid Funds are good options for you. You can start an SIP in these funds if you want to invest monthly or make a lump sum investment.