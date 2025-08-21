National Senior Citizen Day: 5 Special FD And Retirement Schemes For Financial Safety In Old Age
Senior Citizen Day honours and celebrates senior citizens, acknowledging their contributions to society. Every senior has the right to lead a healthy and safe life. This can be possible when they have money saved for their retirement. Therefore, planning for retirement should be at the top of the investment and saving list of senior citizens.
5 Special FD And Retirement Schemes For Senior Citizen
In India, various lucrative investment options are available for senior citizens to invest in and get better returns after their retirement. Wisely choosing from the best investment options for senior citizens can help the elderly lead a happy and prosperous life. Here are the five special FD and retirement schemes for financial safety in old age:
Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)
SCSS is a central government-backed savings scheme. It is a risk-free, full debt instrument. This scheme is valid for those above 60 years of age. The scheme offers a current interest rate of 8.2 percent. The maximum investment amount is Rs 30 Lakh and the minimum is Rs 1000. One can invest a lump sum amount individually or jointly. Interest is paid on a quarterly basis, after the first investment is made. The maximum tenure of the scheme is 5 years after which it can be extended to 3 more years. SCSS accounts can be prematurely closed.
Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS)
POMIS comes under the purview of the Finance Ministry. This low-risk monthly income scheme offers an interest rate of 7.4% pa and changes every quarter. The minimum investment amount to start the scheme is Rs 1500. The maximum investment is Rs 4.5 lakh for an account under a single name and Rs 9 lakh for a joint account. The scheme requires you to invest for a minimum of 5 years. To invest in POMIS, you have to visit your nearest post office and submit the required form.
Fixed Deposits With Banks
Senior citizens generally get a slightly better interest rate on bank fixed deposits compared to other investors. Therefore, bank fixed deposits are a wise choice for senior citizens. Different banks set their own FD tenures and interest rates with many offering interest rates between 6.5 percent to 8.00 percent. Anyone 60 years of age or older may open a senior citizen fixed deposit. Income tax deductions are available to investors who have tax-saving fixed deposits with terms of five years or longer.
National Pension System (NPS)
NPS is a flexible, affordable and tax-efficient retirement savings plan. You can invest money monthly or through a systematic savings plan to get an adequate retirement income. Any Indian citizen between the ages of 18 to 60 years may apply for a pension fund payout. The NPS account could be opened individually with any of the national banks.
Mutual Funds
Debt Mutual Funds or Hybrid Mutual Funds with minimum to no equity exposure are a wise choice for senior citizens. If you are retired and want to temporarily park your money for the short term, you can consider short-term Debt Funds. These Debt Funds can give better returns than bank FDs. Additionally, if you would like some exposure to both Debt and Equity investments, Conservative Hybrid Funds are good options for you. You can start an SIP in these funds if you want to invest monthly or make a lump sum investment.
