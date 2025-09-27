New Aadhaar App 2025: AI Features, Face ID Login, QR Verification; What You Can Update Online Vs. What Needs Seva Kendra

photoDetails

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will launch a new Aadhaar mobile app by December 2025 to streamline identity services. Replacing the current mAadhaar, the upgraded app will feature AI, Face ID login, QR verification and consent-based data sharing for enhanced security. Citizens can update details like name, address and date of birth, download Aadhaar, track updates and order PVC cards online. However, sensitive changes such as mobile number updates will still require in-person biometric authentication at Aadhaar Seva Kendras. Pilot testing is complete, and the app aims to reduce queues and give users greater control over their Aadhaar information.