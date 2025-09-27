New Aadhaar App 2025: AI Features, Face ID Login, QR Verification; What You Can Update Online Vs. What Needs Seva Kendra
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will launch a new Aadhaar mobile app by December 2025 to streamline identity services. Replacing the current mAadhaar, the upgraded app will feature AI, Face ID login, QR verification and consent-based data sharing for enhanced security. Citizens can update details like name, address and date of birth, download Aadhaar, track updates and order PVC cards online. However, sensitive changes such as mobile number updates will still require in-person biometric authentication at Aadhaar Seva Kendras. Pilot testing is complete, and the app aims to reduce queues and give users greater control over their Aadhaar information.
UIDAI to Launch New Aadhaar App in 2025
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans to roll out a new Aadhaar mobile app by December 2025 to simplify and secure Aadhaar-related services for citizens.
Aadhaar’s Importance for Indians
Aadhaar is a key identity document used for opening bank accounts, availing subsidies, and accessing numerous government and private services, making efficient management crucial.
Key Features of the New App
The upgraded app will integrate AI, Face ID login, and QR code verification to enhance security and convenience. It will also allow digital sharing of Aadhaar data with consent.
Services Available Online
Users will be able to update personal details such as name, address, and date of birth, download Aadhaar, check update history, verify identity, and order PVC Aadhaar cards for doorstep delivery.
What Still Needs an Aadhaar Seva Kendra Visit
Sensitive updates like changing the Aadhaar-linked mobile number will still require in-person biometric authentication at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to prevent misuse.
Pilot Testing and Feedback
Pilot testing of the app has been completed and UIDAI is fine-tuning it based on user feedback to ensure a smooth and reliable experience at launch.
Moving Beyond the Current mAadhaar App
The new app will replace the limited mAadhaar service with a more modern, secure, and AI-powered platform, reducing queues at centres and giving millions of citizens better control over their Aadhaar information.
