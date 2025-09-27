Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965245https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/new-aadhaar-app-2025-ai-features-face-id-login-qr-verification-what-you-can-update-online-vs-what-needs-seva-kendra-2965245
NewsPhotosNew Aadhaar App 2025: AI Features, Face ID Login, QR Verification; What You Can Update Online Vs. What Needs Seva Kendra
photoDetails

New Aadhaar App 2025: AI Features, Face ID Login, QR Verification; What You Can Update Online Vs. What Needs Seva Kendra

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will launch a new Aadhaar mobile app by December 2025 to streamline identity services. Replacing the current mAadhaar, the upgraded app will feature AI, Face ID login, QR verification and consent-based data sharing for enhanced security. Citizens can update details like name, address and date of birth, download Aadhaar, track updates and order PVC cards online. However, sensitive changes such as mobile number updates will still require in-person biometric authentication at Aadhaar Seva Kendras. Pilot testing is complete, and the app aims to reduce queues and give users greater control over their Aadhaar information.

 

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Follow Us

UIDAI to Launch New Aadhaar App in 2025

1/7
UIDAI to Launch New Aadhaar App in 2025

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans to roll out a new Aadhaar mobile app by December 2025 to simplify and secure Aadhaar-related services for citizens.

 

Follow Us

Aadhaar’s Importance for Indians

2/7
Aadhaar’s Importance for Indians

Aadhaar is a key identity document used for opening bank accounts, availing subsidies, and accessing numerous government and private services, making efficient management crucial.

 

Follow Us

Key Features of the New App

3/7
Key Features of the New App

The upgraded app will integrate AI, Face ID login, and QR code verification to enhance security and convenience. It will also allow digital sharing of Aadhaar data with consent.

 

Follow Us

Services Available Online

4/7
Services Available Online

Users will be able to update personal details such as name, address, and date of birth, download Aadhaar, check update history, verify identity, and order PVC Aadhaar cards for doorstep delivery.

 

Follow Us

What Still Needs an Aadhaar Seva Kendra Visit

5/7
What Still Needs an Aadhaar Seva Kendra Visit

Sensitive updates like changing the Aadhaar-linked mobile number will still require in-person biometric authentication at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to prevent misuse.

 

Follow Us

Pilot Testing and Feedback

6/7
Pilot Testing and Feedback

Pilot testing of the app has been completed and UIDAI is fine-tuning it based on user feedback to ensure a smooth and reliable experience at launch.

 

Follow Us

Moving Beyond the Current mAadhaar App

7/7
Moving Beyond the Current mAadhaar App

The new app will replace the limited mAadhaar service with a more modern, secure, and AI-powered platform, reducing queues at centres and giving millions of citizens better control over their Aadhaar information.

 

Follow Us
New Aadhaar App 2025Aadhaar online updateUIDAI Aadhaar services
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Wekeend Watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: 7 OTT Blockbusters To Binge Across Netflix, Prime Video & More!
camera icon11
title
safest city
Top 10 Safest Cities In The World To Walk Alone At Night And Anytime - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Zubeen Garg
Who Is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Investigation
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Pak
7 Major Concerns For Team India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form, Jasprit Bumrah's Subpar Performance, Sloppy Fielding And...
camera icon10
title
Doctor Doom
Think Thanos Was Unbeatable? Here’s How Doctor Doom Proved You Wrong