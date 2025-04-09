New Aadhaar App With Face ID, QR Code Launched: Aadhaar Photocopy No Longer Needed At Hotels – Check Security Features
New Aadhar App: The Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has officially launched the new Aadhar app. The new app is currently in its beta testing phase. It is built with strong privacy safeguards. Users will have full control over their data, ensuring it cannot be altered, forged, or misused. He also noted that Aadhaar verification will now be as easy and seamless as making a UPI payment.
Union Minister Launches New Aadhaar App
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the much-anticipated Aadhaar app on Tuesday, promising enhanced accessibility and security for all citizens.
Built with AI And Face ID Authentication
The app uses artificial intelligence and Face ID to ensure secure, real-time identity verification through your smartphone.
Developed By UIDAI
In collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app marks a significant upgrade in Aadhaar services.
No More Physical Aadhaar Cards
Forget carrying photocopies or physical Aadhaar cards—this app makes digital ID access seamless for travel, hotel check-ins, and shopping.
Instant QR Code-Based Verification
A built-in QR scanner enables quick verification by scanning and instantly authenticating the user’s identity with facial recognition.
New Aadhaar App: Security Features
Your Aadhaar details are securely shared directly from the phone—no need to hand over printed documents anymore. Moreover, the Aadhaar App is secure and is shareable only with the user’s consent. It is 100 per cent digital and secure.
Boost To Digital Governance
This app supports India’s push towards smarter digital governance, blending convenience with enhanced privacy and data security. (Image Credit: @AshwiniVaishnaw/x)
