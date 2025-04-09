New Aadhaar App With Face ID, QR Code Launched: Aadhaar Photocopy No Longer Needed At Hotels – Check Security Features

photoDetails

New Aadhar App: The Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has officially launched the new Aadhar app. The new app is currently in its beta testing phase. It is built with strong privacy safeguards. Users will have full control over their data, ensuring it cannot be altered, forged, or misused. He also noted that Aadhaar verification will now be as easy and seamless as making a UPI payment.