New GST Registration: THESE People Can Opt For Biometric Authentication In Their Home State

GSTN has issued an advisory for the smooth processing of their GST registration applications.

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
The new GST registration applicants who opt for Aadhaar authentication are required to undergo the process either through OTP verification or Biometric Authentication at a designated GST Suvidha Kendra (GSK), based on system-driven data analysis. 

 

In order to facilitate a seamless process, GSTN provides a slot booking facility, with the link shared in the intimation email sent to the applicant.

 

As per the existing system, applicants selected for Biometric Authentication must visit the designated GSK mapped to their jurisdiction. 

 

However, GSTN has now introduced an additional facility allowing certain Promoters/Directors to complete their Biometric Authentication at any GSK in their Home State.

 

This facility applies to individuals listed in the Promoter/Partner tab for the following types of businesses:

   • Public Limited Company

   • Private Limited Company

   • Unlimited Company

   • Foreign Company

Under this enhancement, such Promoters/Directors can now choose any available GSK within their Home State in India (as per REG-01) for Biometric Authentication.

 

If a new registration application is selected for Biometric Authentication, an intimation email will be sent to the applicant. Eligible Promoters/Directors will be given the option to select any GSK in their Home State through this email. This one-time facility cannot be changed once selected.

 

This facility is currently available in 33 States/UTs where Biometric Authentication has been enabled. It will soon be extended to the remaining three states: Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Sikkim. Such Promoters/Directors whose Home State is other than Uttar Pradesh, Assam, or Sikkim can opt for any GSK in their Home State.

 

Opting for Biometric Authentication at a GSK in the home state is not mandatory. Promoters/Directors can visit their designated jurisdictional GSK if preferred.

 

