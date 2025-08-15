New Income Tax Bill 2025: Massive Relief For Pensioners! Commuted Pension Will Be Exempted From Tax

4 / 7

The amended rule states that if a commuted pension is received from a “specified fund” listed in Schedule VII of the Income Tax Bill, 2025, then the entire amount of the pension will be deductible from taxable income. This includes the LIC Pension Fund and other notified approved funds.

The revised Bill introduces Section 93(1)(g) to include taxpayers who are not employees but have invested independently in approved pension plans. this means that a self-employed professional or private sector employee can now claim the same tax deduction as a retired government employee receiving a commuted pension.