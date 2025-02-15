Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859244https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/new-india-co-operative-bank-customers-unable-to-withdraw-funds-under-rbi-restrictions-what-happens-to-your-loans-deposits-withdrawals-and-locker-services-2859244
NewsPhotosNew India Co-operative Bank: Customers Unable To Withdraw Funds Under RBI Restrictions—What Happens to Your Loans, Deposits, Withdrawals, and Locker Services? New India Co-operative Bank: Customers Unable To Withdraw Funds Under RBI Restrictions—What Happens to Your Loans, Deposits, Withdrawals, and Locker Services?
photoDetails

New India Co-operative Bank: Customers Unable To Withdraw Funds Under RBI Restrictions—What Happens to Your Loans, Deposits, Withdrawals, and Locker Services?

RBI Restrictions On New India Co-operative Bank: The former General Manager of New India Co-operative Bank in Mumbai, Hitesh Praveenchand Mehta, has been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 122 crore from the bank's treasury. The complaint states that Mehta withdrew the funds from the Dadar and Goregaon branches between 2020 and 2025.  

 

Updated:Feb 15, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Follow Us

RBI's Transaction Ban

1/7
RBI's Transaction Ban

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a six-month ban on Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank Ltd due to lending irregularities.  

Follow Us

Customer Withdrawal Limits

2/7
New India Co-operative Bank

Customers face withdrawal restrictions, but deposits up to Rs 5 lakh are protected under the Deposit Insurance Scheme (DICGC). 

 

Follow Us

Account Holders Rush To Branches

3/7
New India Co-operative Bank

Following the RBI’s overnight order, hundreds of customers flocked to the Mira Road East branch to withdraw cash. 

Follow Us

Strict Banking Restrictions

4/7
New India Co-operative Bank

The restrictions effective February 13, 2025, the bank cannot issue or renew loans, accept new deposits, make payments, or sell assets. 

 

Follow Us

Loan Repayments Continue

5/7
New India Co-operative Bank

Borrowers can still repay loans and may request to set off deposits against outstanding loans as per RBI conditions. 

 

Follow Us

Financial Crisis & RBI Intervention

6/7
New India Co-operative Bank

The bank reported losses of Rs 22.78 crore in FY24 and Rs 30.75 crore in FY23, with Rs 2,436 crore in deposits and Rs 1,175 crore in advances.  

Follow Us

Service Disruptions And Customers Can Access Internet Banking

7/7
New India Co-operative Bank

The bank discontinued mPassbook & Visa/MasterCard issuance, issued locker notices, but customers can still access internet banking, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and WhatsApp Banking. (Image Credit: Freepik, File Photo)

Follow Us
RBInew india co-operative bankRBI RestrictionsWithdrawalsBank Loss
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK