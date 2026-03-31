New Tax rules from tomorrow, April 1: Check 10 major changes for salaried taxpayers
On April 1, India will introduce the new Income Tax Act, 2025, marking the end of the Income Tax Act, 1961. While it will not change the tax rates or deductions, it simplifies, streamlines and increases transparency.
Under the new reform, a unified ‘Tax Year’ will come into effect which will replace the long standing distinction between the assessment year (AY) and previous year (PY).
With the Income Tax Act, 2025 set to be implemented from April 1, 2026, salaried individuals will see major changes in their taxation. Here are the top 10 changes taxpayers will see on the taxation front under the new income tax laws.
1. HRA benefits
The HRA benefit has been extended. Salaried taxpayers who reside in rented spaces in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad may now be eligible for higher tax exemptions. Employees in these cities may be able to claim HRA up to 50 percent of their basic salary.
2. Limits on meals and gifts
The tax free limit for employer-provided meals, nonalcoholic beverages, and food coupons has been raised from Rs 50 per meal to Rs 200 per meal. Exemptions include employer provided gifts up to Rs 15,000 and medical loans up to Rs 2 lakh.
3. Allowances for education and meal expenses
There is also a substantial increase in several allowance exemptions. The education allowance has been increased from Rs 100 per month per child to Rs 3,000 per month per child. The hostel expenditure allowance has been raised from Rs 300 per month per child to Rs 9,000 per month per child.
4. Monthly valuation of company car perquisite
The monthly valuation of the company car perquisite has been raised in the new income tax rules which will increase the tax outlay. For example if your company gives you a car with an engine capacity of up to 1.6 litres, the taxable value of the prerequisite linked to the same has been moved higher from Rs 1,800 to Rs 5,000.
5. Form 16 replaced by Form 130
From April 1, Form 130 will replace Form 16 as the primary TDS certificate for senior citizens and salaried employees. Salaried taxpayers will receive Form 130 instead of Form 16 from FY 2026–27 onwards.
6. Cash transactions and PAN requirements
There will be changes related to cash withdrawals. From April 1, a PAN number will be required for any cash withdrawal above Rs 1 lakh from a bank account. Banks will report these transactions to the IT department. Taxpayers should maintain proper records of income and withdrawals to avoid scrutiny.
7. TDS changes for small businesses
TDS rules will change for small businesses and self-employed professionals. Sections 194C, 194H, 194J and 192 have been revised. TDS compliance will be simpler for employers and businesses.
8. STT and Derivatives
Changes in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) will affect derivatives like futures and options. This adjustment is relevant for those dealing with high-risk instruments.
9. Sovereign gold bonds and capital gains
Taxation will change for investors in sovereign gold bonds. If bonds are redeemed before the final maturity period, capital gains tax will apply. However, there is no tax if the bonds are held until maturity.
10. Share buybacks and dividends
Rules for share buybacks and dividends have been revised. Promoter shareholders will pay 30 percent tax, while other shareholders will pay 12.5 percent long-term capital gains tax. Dividend interest exemptions for business purposes have been eliminated.
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