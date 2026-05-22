New tax vs Old tax regime: Which one saves you more money? Compare your options

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The old tax regime allows taxpayers to lower taxable income through deductions and exemptions. Common claims in the old tax regime include provident fund schemes, ELSS, life insurance, NPS or paying home loan EMIs and health insurance premiums. Under the old regime, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh remains exempt from tax, Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is taxed at 5 percent, Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh at 20 percent and income above Rs 10 lakh continues to be taxed at 30 percent.

The old tax regime benefits taxpayers who make tax-saving investments or claim multiple exemptions.