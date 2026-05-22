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NewsPhotosNew tax vs Old tax regime: Which one saves you more money? Compare your options
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New tax vs Old tax regime: Which one saves you more money? Compare your options

Salaried employees have the option to choose between the old and the new income tax regimes while filing their returns though the new income tax regime continues to remain the default option. 

Updated:May 22, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
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Old vs New tax regimes

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Old vs New tax regimes

While choosing between the old and new tax regimes, taxpayers must note that the old regime suits those who claim multiple exemptions and deductions while the new regime favours taxpayers who want lower rates with fewer compliances.

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Exemptions in old and new tax regimes

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Exemptions in old and new tax regimes

The old tax regime allows taxpayers to lower taxable income through deductions and exemptions. Common claims in the old tax regime include provident fund schemes, ELSS, life insurance, NPS or paying home loan EMIs and health insurance premiums. Under the old regime, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh remains exempt from tax, Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is taxed at 5 percent, Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh at 20 percent and income above Rs 10 lakh continues to be taxed at 30 percent.

The old tax regime benefits taxpayers who make tax-saving investments or claim multiple exemptions. 

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New tax regime

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New tax regime

The new tax regime provides lower tax rates but removes most deductions and exemptions. Under the new regime, income up to Rs 4 lakh is tax free, Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh is taxed at 5 percent while higher income groups are subject to progressive taxes ranging from 10 to 30 percent. Under the new tax regime, salaried individuals are eligible for a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. 

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New tax regime common benefit

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New tax regime common benefit

Under the new regime, most common tax benefits such as house rent allowance, deductions under Section 80C, Section 80D, home loan interest benefits and several other allowances are not available. However salaried taxpayers can claim a higher standard deduction of Rs 75,000 under the new regime.

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Old tax regimes benefits

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Old tax regimes benefits

The old tax regime may suit taxpayers who claim deductions of around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh or more. It can also benefit those who invest under Section 80C, pay health insurance under Section 80D, claim HRA or home loan interest or use structured tax planning to reduce liability.

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New tax regimes benefits

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New tax regimes benefits

The new tax regime might be more effective for taxpayers whose income is up to Rs 12.75 lakh where tax liability can fall to zero because of the rebate under Section 87A and standard deduction. It may also suit taxpayers who do not invest regularly in tax-saving products, fall in the Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh bracket with limited deductions or prefer a higher monthly take-home salary.

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New tax vs Old tax regime: Which one saves you more money?

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New tax vs Old tax regime: Which one saves you more money?

Each tax regime offers taxpayers special benefits. Taxpayers should carefully consider their salary structures, exemptions, deductions and long-term investments before deciding which regime suits them better.

 

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