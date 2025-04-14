New Toll Policy Draft 2025: Big Relief Proposed For Commuters! Unlimited Travel With Rs 3,000 Annual Pass; Check Per-Kilometer Charges
New Toll Policy Draft 2025 NHAI: To make highway travel smoother and more affordable, the government is set to roll out a barrier-free tolling policy. According to sources involved in drafting the new policy, only monthly passes are issued currently, which offer relief at a specific toll plaza for locals. Earlier, the Union Minister of Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had spoken about the plan to offer the option of annual and lifetime pass for private vehicles in the country.
Barrier-Free Tolling On Roads
To address toll-related issues on national highways and expressways, the government is introducing a new barrier-free toll policy that could cut toll charges by up to 50 per cent for commuters.
New Toll Policy: Pay Per Kilometer
New Toll Policy: Annual Pass For Rs 3,000
Commuters can buy an annual toll pass for Rs 3,000. This one-time payment will cover travel on national highways, expressways, and state highways.
New Toll Policy: Easy Payment via FASTag
There’s no need for a separate pass. The annual toll fee will be deducted directly through the FASTag account.
New Toll Policy: No Lifetime Pass – Dropped Plan
Earlier, a lifetime pass for Rs 30,000 (valid for 15 years) was proposed. But it was dropped due to objections from private concessionaires and banks, and varying vehicle age rules across states.
New Toll Policy: Launch Likely from Delhi-Jaipur Highway
The Delhi-Jaipur highway is expected to be the first route under this new tolling system, offering a trial run for nationwide rollout.
New Toll Policy: ANPR Tech Coming Nationwide
The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system will be implemented nationwide by year-end, ensuring smoother toll collection without physical barriers.
New Toll Policy: Rs 61,000 Crore Earned via Toll in FY25
In 2024-25, the government earned Rs 61,000 crore through toll collection. Private vehicles contributed 20-21 per cent, while commercial and heavy vehicles accounted for 79-80 per cent. (Image Credit: File)
