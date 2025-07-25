Advertisement
NewsPhotosNew UPI rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, Bhim Users Must Know
New UPI rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, Bhim Users Must Know

Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, Bhim users must know in details regarding the UPI rule changes that are being implemented from next month.

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
New Set Of UPI Rules From 1 August 2025

New Set Of UPI Rules From 1 August 2025

Starting August 1, 2025, a new set of UPI rules will come into effect, changing how UPI users use the service. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the UPI ecosystem, has implemented these new limits to relieve system strain and reduce issues like payment delays and unsuccessful transactions. According to the NPCI, this move will make UPI smoother and more reliable.

UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Circular

UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Circular

The NPCI recently issued a circular mandating banks and PSPs to limit the use of the most-used APIs on the UPI network. These APIs include balance inquiry, fulfilling autopay mandate and checking transaction status among others. The NPCI has said that repeated API (application programming interface) requests increase pressure on the UPI network, increasing the risk of system downtime.

Here are the UPI changes that are being implemented from next month.

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Balance checks capped at 50 times

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Balance checks capped at 50 times

UPI users will be able to check their account balance only 50 times per day, starting next month. According to the NPCI guidelines, UPI apps should limit balance enquiry requests to reduce the load in peak hours. So, it set a daily cap of 50 apps per customer in 24 hours. 

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Account list access limited to 25 times

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Account list access limited to 25 times

UPI users will be able to check bank accounts linked to their mobile number only 25 times a day per app, starting next month.

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Transaction status check limited to three

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Transaction status check limited to three

The number of times you can check the status of a transaction will also be limited to three and there must be a minimum of 90 seconds gap between each check.

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Changes to UPI AutoPay features

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Changes to UPI AutoPay features

Fixed time slots are being introduced by NPCI for UPI auto pay transactions. According to this, scheduled payments, such as EMIs, utility bills, subscriptions and auto payments, will be processed during specific windows rather than at random throughout the day. 

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Changes to affect all UPI users

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Changes to affect all UPI users

The new limits will apply to all users across all platforms. They will be applicable to all individuals who use applications like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe or any other UPI payments app. These limits have been introduced to address users who repeatedly overload the system with requests.

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Banks to communicate about available balance

New UPI Rules 1 August 2025: Banks to communicate about available balance

According to the directives of the NPCI, the issuer banks will have to notify users of the available balance in their accounts after every financial transaction.

