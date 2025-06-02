No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits For Retired Govt Employees? Claims Vs Facts DECODED

2 / 9

There is an amendment to Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has introduced an amendment to Rule 37(29)(c). The amended Rule 37(29)(c) states, "… the dismissal or removal from service of the public sector undertaking of any employee after his absorption in such undertaking for any subsequent misconduct shall lead to forfeiture of the retirement benefits for the service rendered under the Government also and in the event of his dismissal or removal or retrenchment the decision of the undertaking shall be subject to review by the Ministry administratively concerned with the undertaking.”