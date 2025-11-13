No More Buying Gold Other Precious Metals In Cash; BIG Decision By Ministry of Commerce and Industry Of Kuwait
The Kuwait government has banned all cash transactions for the purchase of gold.
No cash transaction for gold
The government has completely banned cash transactions for companies operating in the fields of gold, precious stones, precious metals and related activities. These companies are strictly prohibited from conducting any cash transactions when finalizing contracts or carrying out business dealings in gold.
Payment through non cash methods
According to the government resolution, for carrying out business dealings on gold, one has to make all payments exclusively through non cash methods approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait.
Ban applies to every entity
Every entity in the value chain from retailers and wholesalers to workshops and trading companies is prohibited from engaging in any cash transactions related to the gold trade.
Legal action for violation
The resolution has warned that any establishment found to be in violation of these provisions will face immediate closure and will be referred to the competent investigative authorities for the necessary legal action.
Prevention of money laundering
Gold and precious metals have long been considered vulnerable to money laundering and unrecorded transactions. By eliminating cash payments, Kuwait aims to reduce the risk of irregular transactions and financial manipulation.
Some countries already implemented measures
With this move, Kuwait aligns its gold trade laws with broader Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) standards. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman have taken similar steps to protect the integrity of their precious metals markets.
