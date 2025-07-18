ITR Filing 2025: ITR-2 Now Online With Pre-Filled Data For Investors, Crypto Buffs, And Multisource Earners

photoDetails

The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing for ITR-2 starting July 18, 2025, allowing individuals and HUFs with varied sources of income—like capital gains, crypto, and foreign income—to file returns easily through its portal. The deadline for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is extended to September 15, 2025. Key updates include changes to capital gains reporting, higher asset disclosure limits, and enhanced deduction details. Taxpayers need specific documents like Form 16, Form 26AS, capital gains statements, and proof of deductions. While ITR-2 is fully available online, ITR-3 remains limited to Excel utility for now.