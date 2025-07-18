ITR Filing 2025: ITR-2 Now Online With Pre-Filled Data For Investors, Crypto Buffs, And Multisource Earners
The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing for ITR-2 starting July 18, 2025, allowing individuals and HUFs with varied sources of income—like capital gains, crypto, and foreign income—to file returns easily through its portal. The deadline for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is extended to September 15, 2025. Key updates include changes to capital gains reporting, higher asset disclosure limits, and enhanced deduction details. Taxpayers need specific documents like Form 16, Form 26AS, capital gains statements, and proof of deductions. While ITR-2 is fully available online, ITR-3 remains limited to Excel utility for now.
ITR-2 Online Filing Now Live
Starting July 18, 2025, the Income Tax Department has enabled online filing for the ITR-2 form on its e-filing portal, making it easier for more individuals and HUFs—with a range of income types—to submit their tax returns with pre-filled data.
Who Should Use ITR-2?
ITR-2 is for individuals or HUFs who earn income from salary or pension, more than one house property, capital gains, foreign assets, crypto, agricultural income above Rs 5,000, or are directors, among other detailed categories.
Key ITR-2 Updates for FY 2024-25
Notable changes include separate reporting for capital gains before and after July 23, 2024, capital loss treatment on share buybacks from October 2024, and an asset/liability disclosure requirement now for those earning over Rs 1 crore yearly.
Filing Deadline Extended
The last date to file ITR-2 for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is now September 15, 2025, giving taxpayers more time than the usual July deadline to prepare and submit their returns online.
Documents Needed for ITR-2
You’ll need Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS, bank statements, capital gains summaries, rent receipts, and proof of tax-saving investments. Keep prior year ITR-Vs for loss claims and supporting documents for all declared incomes and deductions.
Ease of Filing with Pre-Filled Data
Online ITR-2 filing offers pre-filled data, making the process faster and reducing manual work and errors, which is especially helpful for those with complex finances and multiple income sources.
Online Utility Only for ITR-2, Not ITR-3
Currently, only ITR-2 allows for complete online filing. Taxpayers who need to file ITR-3 must use the offline Excel utility, with the online form yet to be enabled.
