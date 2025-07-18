Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933639https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/no-rev/itr-filing-2025-itr-2-now-online-with-pre-filled-data-for-investors-crypto-buffs-and-multisource-earners-2933639
NewsPhotos ITR Filing 2025: ITR-2 Now Online With Pre-Filled Data For Investors, Crypto Buffs, And Multisource Earners
photoDetails

ITR Filing 2025: ITR-2 Now Online With Pre-Filled Data For Investors, Crypto Buffs, And Multisource Earners

The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing for ITR-2 starting July 18, 2025, allowing individuals and HUFs with varied sources of income—like capital gains, crypto, and foreign income—to file returns easily through its portal. The deadline for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is extended to September 15, 2025. Key updates include changes to capital gains reporting, higher asset disclosure limits, and enhanced deduction details. Taxpayers need specific documents like Form 16, Form 26AS, capital gains statements, and proof of deductions. While ITR-2 is fully available online, ITR-3 remains limited to Excel utility for now.

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
Follow Us

ITR-2 Online Filing Now Live

1/7
ITR-2 Online Filing Now Live

Starting July 18, 2025, the Income Tax Department has enabled online filing for the ITR-2 form on its e-filing portal, making it easier for more individuals and HUFs—with a range of income types—to submit their tax returns with pre-filled data.

 

Follow Us

Who Should Use ITR-2?

2/7
Who Should Use ITR-2?

ITR-2 is for individuals or HUFs who earn income from salary or pension, more than one house property, capital gains, foreign assets, crypto, agricultural income above Rs 5,000, or are directors, among other detailed categories.

 

Follow Us

Key ITR-2 Updates for FY 2024-25

3/7
Key ITR-2 Updates for FY 2024-25

Notable changes include separate reporting for capital gains before and after July 23, 2024, capital loss treatment on share buybacks from October 2024, and an asset/liability disclosure requirement now for those earning over Rs 1 crore yearly.

 

Follow Us

Filing Deadline Extended

4/7
Filing Deadline Extended

The last date to file ITR-2 for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) is now September 15, 2025, giving taxpayers more time than the usual July deadline to prepare and submit their returns online.

 

Follow Us

Documents Needed for ITR-2

5/7
Documents Needed for ITR-2

You’ll need Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS, bank statements, capital gains summaries, rent receipts, and proof of tax-saving investments. Keep prior year ITR-Vs for loss claims and supporting documents for all declared incomes and deductions.

 

Follow Us

Ease of Filing with Pre-Filled Data

6/7
Ease of Filing with Pre-Filled Data

Online ITR-2 filing offers pre-filled data, making the process faster and reducing manual work and errors, which is especially helpful for those with complex finances and multiple income sources.

 

Follow Us

Online Utility Only for ITR-2, Not ITR-3

7/7
Online Utility Only for ITR-2, Not ITR-3

Currently, only ITR-2 allows for complete online filing. Taxpayers who need to file ITR-3 must use the offline Excel utility, with the online form yet to be enabled.

 

Follow Us
ITR Filing 2025ITR-2tax department
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bedtime Drinks
7 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion
camera icon7
title
defence news
China, Pakistan's New Fear: How India's Gandiva Could Change South Asian Skies; Eliminate J-20, PL-15 Threats
camera icon7
title
Bollywood movies
From Saiyaara To Aashiqui: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas
camera icon14
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Truly Rules The World? Net Worth, Fan Following, Social Media Popularity & More Compared
camera icon7
title
talkative people career options
Too Talkative In School? 6 Career Options For Chatty People
NEWS ON ONE CLICK