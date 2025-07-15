Advertisement
Sundar Pichai Poorest, Satya Nadella Not In The List, Meet Richest Indian-Americans, No.1 Is Worth Rs 1,538,881,000,000

In 2025, nearly 3,000 billionaires span 78 countries with a total net worth of USD16.1 trillion. About one-third live in the United States, and 14 percent of them are foreign-born, holding $1.3 trillion in combined wealth. According to Forbes, 93 percent of these foreign-born billionaires are self-made, with most amassing fortunes in technology (53 individuals) and finance (28 individuals), highlighting the dominance of innovation and investment in wealth creation.

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Jay Chaudhry ($17.9 billion)

Founder of cloud security firm Zscaler, he is the richest Indian-American and a pioneer in cybersecurity.

 

Vinod Khosla ($9.2 billion)

Silicon Valley venture capitalist and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, he backs bold tech and healthcare innovations.

 

Rakesh Gangwal ($6.6 billion)

Co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, he built his fortune through global aviation leadership.

 

Romesh T. Wadhwani ($5.0 billion)

Founder of SymphonyAI, he made his wealth in enterprise software and artificial intelligence.

 

Rajiv Jain ($4.8 billion)

Founder of GQG Partners, he gained massive wealth as a top-performing global investor.

 

Kavitark Ram Shriram ($3.0 billion)

  An early investor in Google, he is a key player in the venture capital and tech startup ecosystem.

 

 

Raj Sardana ($2.0 billion)

CEO of Innova Solutions, he built his fortune in IT consulting and tech services.

David Paul ($1.5 billion)

Founder of Globus Medical, he made his billions in the medical devices industry.

Nikesh Arora ($1.4 billion)

CEO of Palo Alto Networks, he is a powerhouse in the cybersecurity and tech industry.

 

Sundar Pichai ($1.1 billion)

 CEO of Alphabet, he rose from Chennai to lead one of the world’s most valuable tech companies.

