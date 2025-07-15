Sundar Pichai Poorest, Satya Nadella Not In The List, Meet Richest Indian-Americans, No.1 Is Worth Rs 1,538,881,000,000

photoDetails

In 2025, nearly 3,000 billionaires span 78 countries with a total net worth of USD16.1 trillion. About one-third live in the United States, and 14 percent of them are foreign-born, holding $1.3 trillion in combined wealth. According to Forbes, 93 percent of these foreign-born billionaires are self-made, with most amassing fortunes in technology (53 individuals) and finance (28 individuals), highlighting the dominance of innovation and investment in wealth creation.