Not Happy with Your Aadhaar Photo? Here’s How To Update It With These Steps
Your Aadhaar card is an essential document for identity verification and government services in India. If you're unhappy with your Aadhaar photo, you can update it easily by following these steps!
Visit the UIDAI Website
Go to the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in
Download the Aadhaar Update Form
On the homepage, download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Form and take a printout.
Fill Out the Form
Enter all required details carefully to avoid errors.
Visit an Aadhaar Centre
Take your filled form and visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.
Provide Biometrics & Get a New Photo
Submit the form to the Aadhaar official. Provide your biometric details. A new photograph will be taken on the spot.
Receive the Acknowledgment Slip
You will receive an Update Request Number (URN). Use this number to track your Aadhaar update status online.
Important Things to Know
No extra documents are needed to update your Aadhaar photo. You cannot upload a photo—your new picture is taken at the Aadhaar centre. It may take up to 90 days for the update to reflect. The Aadhaar photo update cannot be done online through the Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP).
