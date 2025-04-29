Not Tata Birla THIS Business Man Has Their Own Hill Station In India, His Net Worth Is…
A well-known Mumbai-based businessman has taken over India’s first private hill station after an NCLT ruling. His company plans to transform it into a world-class smart city, making headlines across the country.
Meet Man Who Now Owns Hill Station
Ajay Harinath Singh has made history by becoming the only Indian whose company will own and develop a hill station. His firm, Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), has been given the green light to take over Lavasa, a scenic but long-stalled project near Mumbai.
What is Lavasa?
Lavasa is India’s first planned artificial hill station, located about 180 km from Mumbai and close to Pune. Nestled in the lush Mulshi valley of the Western Ghats, Lavasa covers a vast 20,000 acres and was originally envisioned as a modern, European-style town.
A Big Win with a Rs 1814 Crore Deal
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved DPIL’s Rs 1814 crore bid to take over the Lavasa project. Singh’s firm now holds the responsibility to revive and develop this dream city into a world-class destination.
Who is Ajay Harinath Singh?
Singh is an alumnus of Mumbai University and the chairman of the Darwin Platform Group. Known for his diverse business interests, he leads a conglomerate that is now worth over Rs 68,796 crore (about 8.4 billion dollars). Notably, his companies are reported to be debt-free.
A Business Empire Spanning the Globe
Founded in 2010, Singh’s group now includes more than 21 companies operating across 11 countries. From infrastructure and refineries to retail, hospitality, and finance, the group has built a strong global presence in just over a decade.
Singh’s Eye for Big Opportunities
Singh has never shied away from ambitious moves. His firm has previously placed bids for major assets like Jet Airways, Air India, and Shipping Corporation of India. He also showed interest in acquiring Reliance Capital from the Anil Ambani Group.
His Vision for Lavasa
Speaking about the Lavasa project, Singh said, “The NCLT has entrusted us with a challenging task to develop an ambitious world-class smart city. We’re eager to revitalise this project and bring it back to life as planned.”
The Only Indian to Own a Hill Station
With the Lavasa acquisition, Singh has earned a rare title—he’s now the only Indian whose firm owns a full-fledged hill station. From scenic views to smart city dreams, Lavasa is now set for a major comeback under his leadership.
