Noticed Mistake In Your ITR? You Can Now File Rectification Request Online—Here’s How

Once the statutory processing time has lapsed, control of the ITR shifts from the CPC to the AO, unless no discrepancies were identified. Citing Mihir Tanna, Associate Director at S.K Patodia LLP, ET reported that "an ITR once filed stays under CPC’s authority till the time any assessment is started by the income tax department or a rectification application filed before the CPC could not be processed by them."

Under Section 154 of the Income Tax Act, AOs are authorized to correct clear and obvious mistakes. Taxpayers must ensure rectification requests are filed within four years from the end of the financial year in which the order or intimation was issued.