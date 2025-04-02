Noticed Mistake In Your ITR? You Can Now File Rectification Request Online—Here’s How
Taxpayers can now correct errors in tax notices online via the e-filing portal. Rectification is allowed for miscalculations but not for legal disputes. Unprocessed requests can be transferred to the Assessing Officer through e-Nivaran.
New Online Rectification Facility
The Income Tax Department has introduced an online rectification feature for taxpayers to fix incorrect tax demand notices and intimations up to Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24 (Financial Year 2022-23). Launched in January 2025, this feature allows individuals to file rectification requests directly with their Assessing Officers (AOs) via the e-filing Income Tax Return (ITR) portal.
When Can You Use Rectification?
A rectification request can be filed if there is a clear mistake in the tax return processing. Common errors include deductions not being considered, tax credits like TDS, TCS, or self-assessment tax not being accounted for, or income being added twice, leading to an incorrect tax demand. However, if the issue requires legal interpretation, taxpayers will need to file an appeal instead of using the rectification feature.
Why This Matters
This facility is particularly useful for taxpayers whose ITRs were not processed on time due to potential errors. The Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) is required to process ITRs within nine months from the end of the financial year in which they were filed. However, discrepancies may still arise. For instance, if deductions, TDS, TCS, self-assessment tax, or advance tax were omitted in the final computation, taxpayers can now file for rectification.
Limitations of the Rectification Feature
Not all errors qualify for rectification. If the issue involves legal interpretation or requires additional proof beyond evident mistakes, the rectification feature cannot be used, as reported by The Economic Times.
Who Can Use the Rectification Feature?
Once the statutory processing time has lapsed, control of the ITR shifts from the CPC to the AO, unless no discrepancies were identified. Citing Mihir Tanna, Associate Director at S.K Patodia LLP, ET reported that "an ITR once filed stays under CPC’s authority till the time any assessment is started by the income tax department or a rectification application filed before the CPC could not be processed by them."
Under Section 154 of the Income Tax Act, AOs are authorized to correct clear and obvious mistakes. Taxpayers must ensure rectification requests are filed within four years from the end of the financial year in which the order or intimation was issued.
When Can You File A Rectification Request?
- Errors in assessment orders.
- Mismatches in income, tax credits, or deductions.
- Incorrect processing by CPC or AO, such as mistakenly doubled income calculations resulting in a higher tax demand (ET).
When Is Rectification Not Allowed?
- If the issue involves legal disputes or interpretation.
- If an appeal is required, taxpayers must approach the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal).
- If a rectification request with CPC is unsuccessful, taxpayers can request a transfer of rectification rights to the AO via the e-Nivaran feature (ET).
Steps to File a Rectification Request with AO
Visit the e-filing portal: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in.
- Log in using PAN or Aadhaar.
- Navigate to the 'Services' tab and select 'Rectification.'
- Click on ‘Request to AO seeking rectification’ and select ‘New Request.’
This online rectification feature is expected to enhance efficiency in resolving tax discrepancies, providing a streamlined solution for taxpayers seeking corrections to their ITR assessments (ET).
(Images credit: Freepik)
