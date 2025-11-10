Now You Can Take Loan Against Silver: RBI New Rule Effective From April 2026; Check Loan Limit

4 / 6

Loans against ornaments and coins shall be subject to the following:

The aggregate weight of ornaments pledged for all loans to a borrower shall not exceed 1 kilogram for gold ornaments, and 10 kilograms for silver ornaments.

The aggregate weight of coin(s) pledged for all loans to a borrower shall not exceed 50 grams in case of gold coins, and 500 grams in case of silver coins.