Now You Can Take Loan Against Silver: RBI New Rule Effective From April 2026; Check Loan Limit
Reserve Bank of India (Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral) Directions, 2025 updated as on September 29, 2025 specifies and outlines guidelines on lending against the collateral of silver.
Silver Loan
The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has allowed for Silver to be given as a collateral for gaining loan. RBI's circular on Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral Directions, 2025 will come into effect from April 2026. RBI says that eligible Collateral means only the collateral of jewellery, ornaments or coins made of gold or silver.
Silver Loan Ratio
The maximum LTV ratio in respect of consumption loans against the eligible collateral shall not exceed LTV ratios as provided in the table below:
Total consumption loan amount per borrower: Maximum LTV ratio ≤Rs 2.5 lakh: 85 percent > Rs 2.5 lakh & ≤ Rs 5 lakh: 80 percent > Rs 5 lakh: 75 percent
Where Will Be Silver Loan Obtained From?
These Directions shall apply, unless specified otherwise, to all loans offered by an RE mentioned below for the purpose of consumption or income generation (including farm credit) where eligible gold or silver collateral is accepted as a collateral security.
Commercial Banks (including Small Finance Banks, Local Area Banks and Regional Rural Banks, but excluding Payments Banks).
Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) & Rural Co-operative Banks (RCBs), i.e., State Co-operative Banks (StCBs) and Central Co-operative Banks (CCBs).
All Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs).
Conditions For Loan Against Ornaments, Coins
Loans against ornaments and coins shall be subject to the following:
The aggregate weight of ornaments pledged for all loans to a borrower shall not exceed 1 kilogram for gold ornaments, and 10 kilograms for silver ornaments.
The aggregate weight of coin(s) pledged for all loans to a borrower shall not exceed 50 grams in case of gold coins, and 500 grams in case of silver coins.
Valuation and Assaying of Gold and Silver collateral
Gold or silver accepted as collateral shall be valued based on the reference price corresponding to its actual purity (caratage). For this purpose, the lower of (a) the average closing price for gold or silver, as the case may be, of that specific purity over the preceding 30 days, or (b) the closing price for gold or silver, as the case may be, of that specific purity on the preceding day, as published either by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) or by a commodity exchange regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) shall be used. If price information for the specific purity is not directly available, the lender shall use the published price available for the nearest available purity and proportionately adjust the weight of the collateral based on its actual purity to arrive at valuation.
Unclaimed Gold and Silver collateral
The pledged gold or silver collateral lying with a lender beyond two years from the date of full repayment or settlement of loan shall be treated as unclaimed. A lender shall periodically undertake special drives to ascertain the whereabouts of the borrower(s)/ legal heir(s) in respect of such unclaimed gold and silver collateral. A report on unclaimed gold and silver collateral shall be put up to the Customer Service Committee or the Board, as the case may be, at half-yearly intervals for a review.
