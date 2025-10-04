NPCI Plans EMI Option On QR-Based UPI Payments To Boost High-Value Purchases

photoDetails

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is planning a new feature that will allow QR-based UPI payments to be converted into EMIs, Economic Times reported. The move, being developed with banks and fintech players, would let users split big-ticket UPI transactions into monthly instalments, similar to credit card EMIs at point-of-sale. Industry sources suggest NPCI may levy an interchange fee of around 1.5 percent on such credit transactions. While the rollout timeline is uncertain, experts believe this innovation could boost high-value digital payments and expand India’s USD 2.5 trillion fintech market towards its projected USD 12.5 trillion by 2032.