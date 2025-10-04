NPCI Plans EMI Option On QR-Based UPI Payments To Boost High-Value Purchases
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is planning a new feature that will allow QR-based UPI payments to be converted into EMIs, Economic Times reported. The move, being developed with banks and fintech players, would let users split big-ticket UPI transactions into monthly instalments, similar to credit card EMIs at point-of-sale. Industry sources suggest NPCI may levy an interchange fee of around 1.5 percent on such credit transactions. While the rollout timeline is uncertain, experts believe this innovation could boost high-value digital payments and expand India’s USD 2.5 trillion fintech market towards its projected USD 12.5 trillion by 2032.
Introduction: UPI’s Everyday Role and the Missing Piece
From grocery runs to café bills, millions of Indians rely on QR-based UPI payments for daily transactions. But when it comes to converting large purchases into monthly instalments, QR codes have so far lacked flexibility. To bridge this gap, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is preparing a feature that would allow QR-based UPI transactions to be converted into EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments).
NPCI’s Plan: Enabling EMI on QR Payments
NPCI, in collaboration with banks and fintech firms, is working to bring the EMI option directly into QR-based payments. Instead of paying the full amount in one go, users could soon split their UPI purchase into convenient monthly instalments. This would replicate the credit card experience but through the UPI ecosystem.
How It Would Work: Mirroring Card-EMI at POS
The functionality would operate much like card EMIs at point-of-sale machines. At checkout, users could choose an EMI plan for their UPI payment. With RuPay credit cards now integrated into UPI, the system is being expanded to cover credit lines too. Some banks and fintechs like Navi and Paytm are reportedly already testing such integrations.
Business & Revenue Motive: Who Gains?
Fintechs and banks see strong revenue potential in UPI-based credit flows. While savings-linked UPI transactions usually attract no merchant fees, EMI or credit-based transactions may involve charges. Industry discussions suggest an interchange fee of around 1.5 percent could be levied on UPI credit transactions, creating a new revenue stream for payment companies and banks.
Challenges & Uncertainties Ahead
The rollout timeline for this EMI-on-UPI feature remains uncertain. Key questions include: how interest-free periods would be structured, how repayment schedules would be tracked, and how these transactions would be reported to credit bureaus. Ensuring seamless merchant integration and consumer trust will also be major challenges.
The Scale of UPI & Why This Move Matters
UPI processes over 20 billion transactions every month, serving nearly 300 million active users. To push further into higher-value purchases, experts say integrating credit is the next logical step. According to market research reports, India’s digital payments market—valued at around USD 2.5 trillion in 2024—is projected to grow fivefold to USD 12.5 trillion by 2032. EMI-enabled UPI payments could play a critical role in this expansion.
What It Means for You & Final Thoughts
Once introduced, the feature will allow consumers to convert even big-ticket QR payments—such as electronics or appliances—into manageable instalments. However, customers must carefully check the fine print, including interest charges, processing fees, and credit score impacts. Overall, NPCI’s move to extend UPI into the EMI space could redefine how Indians finance their purchases, combining the convenience of UPI with the flexibility of credit.
Trending Photos