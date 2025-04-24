NPS New Rule 2025: PFRDA Notification To Close NPS Account For THESE Subscribers

7 / 7

The subscriber must submit an application for NPS account closure along with the following documents to NPS trust:

- A signed undertaking confirming that they have renounced Indian citizenship and do not hold an OCI card.

- A certificate of renunciation of Indian citizenship, a surrender certificate, or a cancelled Indian passport issued by a competent authority.

- After verification, NPS Trust and Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) will process the closure and transfer the funds to the NRO account of the subscriber.