NPS Tax Benefits: Rules & Eligibility For Salaried And Self-Employed Individuals; Withdrawal & Exemptions Explained

photoDetails

english

2870317

NPS Tax Benefits For Salaried Individuals: The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a government-backed savings plan for retirement. Initially, it was only for Central Government employees, but those joining on or after January 1, 2004, are now required to be part of it. NPS is flexible, allowing job and location changes, and offers tax benefits under Sections 80C and 80CCD.